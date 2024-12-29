Britain to give Ukraine £11m to bring Russian war criminals to justice

The UK has pledged over £225 million to Ukraine for items such as new boats and maritime drones - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Britain has pledged to give nearly £11 million to Ukraine to help bring Russian war criminals to justice for atrocities committed during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Sunday that it will give bodies, including the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office, £4.5 million to support Ukrainian documentation, investigation and prosecution of war crimes.

The Government had previously pledged £6.2 million to help prosecute war crimes. Most of the money has been given to the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), a joint initiative between the UK, the US and the European Union.

In 2022, the UN Human Rights Commissioner’s independent international commission of inquiry on Ukraine concluded that war crimes had been committed during the conflict.

The commission said it had seen evidence of executions, torture and sexual and gender-based violence.

The International Criminal Court also opened an investigation in March 2022, weeks after Russia invaded. The massacre of civilians by the Russian army in Bucha, near Kyiv, in March 2022 is among those under consideration for war crimes.

‘I am proud of UK leadership on Ukraine’

The funding comes on top of the wider £225 million announced by John Healey, the Defence Secretary, during a visit to Ukraine in mid-December, which included money for new boats and maritime drones, air defence systems and counter-drone technology.

MPs also voted in favour of loaning an extra £2.26 billion to Ukraine, which will be repaid using profits from Russian sovereign assets.

Mr Healey said: “Throughout 2024, the fierce courage of the Ukrainian people has continued to inspire the world.

“As we enter 2025, the UK’s resolve to reinforce support for Ukraine is unwavering.

“I’m proud of UK leadership on Ukraine. From delivering cutting-edge equipment to training tens of thousands of troops, we have shown the UK stands with the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s brutal, illegal invasion. Because the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine.

“This is underpinned by our £3 billion funding promise for Ukraine, next year and every year, for as long as it takes to enable the Ukrainians to defend themselves and restore their sovereignty, security and freedom.”

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, said: “While in Kyiv, I saw first hand the inspirational bravery of the Ukrainian people. I’m immensely proud of the support this Government is providing them as they resist Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion.

“The atrocities we have witnessed in Ukraine are unspeakable – there can be no lasting peace without accountability, and UK support will help Ukraine as it pursues justice for the victims and survivors of these crimes.

“As we look ahead to 2025, our message is clear: we will stand with you in war, we will stand with you in peace, and we will stand with you as you fight for your security and that of all of Europe.”