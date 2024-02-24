Britain and US launch ‘dozens’ of strikes on Houthis

Yemenis rally in support of the Houthi rebels on Friday - GETTY IMAGES

The UK and US have launched a wave of fresh strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen.

The targeted strikes, which are believed to have been fired from Britain’s Akrotiri air base in Cyprus, mark the biggest western attack on the Houthis in several weeks.

US officials said “dozens” of attacks were carried out on Houthi targets.

The latest joint effort comes after the Iran-backed militia have persisted in carrying out drone and missile attacks against ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping.

The Saturday night strikes come days after a UK-registered cargo ship suffered a double rocket attack.

The Rubymar was carrying a large load of fertiliser when it was stuck.

The damage to the vessel created an 18-mile oil slick, according to US Central Command, which said the “environmental disaster” could worsen if the tens of thousands of tons of fertiliser spill into the Red Sea.

The Houthis have for months been targeting ships in what they call a campaign to pressure Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

US Central Command and the Ministry of Defence declined to comment.