Britain ‘was warned of Russian meddling in Chagos deal’

Former Whitehall source said, 'Russia is actively promoting the case for Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Islands'

Britain was warned of Russian attempts to encourage Mauritian claims to the Chagos Islands, The Telegraph can reveal.

Government officials and ministers were told President Vladimir Putin’s officials attempted to stir up support among Mauritian politicians for a claim over the Chagos Islands as a way of undermining British interests, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

“Russia is doing more than supporting Mauritius – they are actively promoting the case for Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Islands”, a former Whitehall source said.

“They don’t give a monkey’s about Mauritius – that’s not what it’s about for them. What this is all about is ways they can undermine us and make us look weaker.

“Everyone who needed to know was made aware of this. They have had the warnings, there is no question, and they have chosen not to take them seriously.”

They added: “It is absolutely extraordinary that the Government has not taken two and two and made a very obvious four.”

Foreign Office sources have told The Telegraph that they were “well aware” of the tactics that “malign actors” have deployed in relation to the Chagos deal.

But they added that these were “taken into full consideration when the treaty was being negotiated and are why we ensured robust security provisions in the treaty”.

British Chagossians demonstrate in Westminster asking for the right to determine their own future

The Prime Minister is seeking to sign off a treaty to hand control of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius before Donald Trump becomes US president on Jan 20.

The agreement would see the UK give up its claim not just on more than 60 islands including Diego Garcia, where the military base is located, but also the surrounding ocean.

The UK argues its deal would safeguard Diego Garcia because the land would be leased to Britain for 99 years. However, critics have questioned that argument.

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, said that Russian influence on the Chagos Islands giveaway “fits their playbook precisely”.

He said: “Bear in mind that Russia sees themselves as in a state of war with the West. They are exploiting and opening up new issues and problems for the West. This fits that type of activity.”

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank has noted that Russia “carried out significant diplomatic legwork” to ensure Mauritius had support for its legal claim to the Chagos Islands. “Russia saw this issue as a way of imposing costs on the UK, and it seems to have succeeded,” they said.

Ed Arnold, senior research fellow for European security at RUSI said this “fits with the wider Russian aims to supplant the rules-based national order. The rough intent is to destabilise and embarrass the West”.

He added: “The worry is that this deal benefits China – so in this case it might be that the Kremlin is actually doing Beijing a favour by acting on their behalf.”

Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister, said: “This deal demonstrates that this Government simply does not believe in the devil and does not believe in the reality of the threats we face today.

“China, Russia and many other countries around the world are actively trying to undermine our position and to undermine the strength of Western powers. What they are doing is harmful and relinquishing territory like the Chagos Islands on spurious legal grounds weakens the UK and our allies.”

Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian MP in Zelensky’s party who is chair of the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary relations, said: “It’s very typical for Russia to undermine global order and to sow chaos in the world, including the UK.

“The UK is supporting the rule of law and Ukraine, which makes the UK Russia’s enemy. Therefore Russia is using each opportunity to undermine stability and the UK interests.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “Our primary goal throughout negotiations was to protect the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, which plays a crucial role in regional and international security.

“We would not have signed off an agreement that compromised any of our security interests or those of the US and our allies and partners.”