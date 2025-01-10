Britain's gas storage levels 'concerningly low' after cold snap, says owner of British Gas

Britain's gas storage levels are "concerningly low" with less than a week of demand in store, the operator of the country's largest gas storage site said on Friday.

Plunging temperatures and high demand for gas-fired power stations are the main factors behind the low levels, Centrica said.

The UK is heavily reliant on gas for its home heating and also uses a significant amount for electricity generation.

As of the 9th of January 2025, UK storage sites are 26% lower than last year's inventory at the same time, leaving them around half full," Centrica said.

"This means the UK has less than a week of gas demand in store."

The firm's Rough gas storage site, a depleted field off England's east coast, makes up around half of the country's gas storage capacity.

Gas storage was already lower than usual heading into December as a result of the early onset of winter.

Combined with stubbornly high gas prices, this has meant it has been more difficult to top up storage over Christmas.

Centrica said the situation is echoed across Europe - where gas storage was at 69% at the start of this week, down from 84% during the same period the previous year.

