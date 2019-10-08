'Britain's Got More Talent' taken off air but may return online

Stephen Mulhern poses for photographers upon arrival at a photo call for "Britain's Got Talent" in London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The sister show to Britain’s Got Talent, which airs after the main programme, will not be returning to television screens.

Stephen Mulhern has fronted Britain’s Got More Talent since 2007, taking viewers behind-the-scenes for interviews with the judges and showcasing the hopefuls whose auditions didn’t make it on to the main show.

However, it has now been reported that the spin-off won’t be back as the programme focuses on content for digital platforms.

A source told The Sun: “Stephen is a much-loved member of the BGT family and everyone loved him on the show.

“He is still incredibly busy, with lots of exciting projects for ITV. Behind the scenes, executives decided it was the right time to move on.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Stephen Mulhern during the 'Britain's Got Talent' Manchester photocall at The Lowry on February 06, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images) More

“It will be sad to bring the curtain down on it after so many years of laughs. But it is important to move with the times, and the reality is younger audiences who once watched it now consume a lot more of their content online.

“The plan is to focus more on the digital platforms — clips for social media and things like that.”

A Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson said “As our 18-34 audience share continues to grow and viewing habits are changing, naturally we are listening to our viewers and focusing more on digital platforms in support of the main show.”

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Stephen Mulhern, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the 'Britain's Got Talent' Manchester photocall at The Lowry on February 06, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images) More

Mulhern landed his own show on ITV earlier in the year with In For A Penny.

The street game show had originally been made famous as a segment on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway before getting its own slot.

Elsewhere for the BGT team, Alesha Dixon revealed some exciting news yesterday as she confirmed the birth of her daughter, Anaya Safiya.

Dixon had kept the tot's arrival under wraps as she shared the baby had been born seven weeks ago.