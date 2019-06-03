Britain's Got Talent 2019 voting percentages revealed

From Digital Spy

ITV has released the voting percentages for this year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and final, and Colin Thackery's win was pretty comfortable.

During Sunday's final (June 2), Colin picked up 25.3% of the vote and held a decent lead over runner-up X / Marc Spelmann, who had 17.8%.

Third-placed Ben Hart was a long way back with 10.2%, while Kojo Anim drew 9.6%.

You can see how the top 11 ranked below:



Colin Thackery - 25.3%

X

- 17.8%

Ben Hart

- 10.2%

Kojo Anim

- 9.6%

Dave & Finn

- 9.1%

Flakefleet Primary School

- 8.8%

Mark McMullan

- 4.6%

Jonathan Goodwin

- 4.4%

Siobhan Phillips

- 4.0%

Libby & Charlie

- 3.9%

4MG

- 2.3%

The semi-final voting percentages are fairly unremarkable, with all acts in the top two with the public qualifying for the final.



One interesting detail is that on Tuesday's semi-final (May 28), 4MG (28.2%) stormed to victory against Siobhan Phillips (15.9%). But Siobhan beat 4MG in the final.

You can view the full breakdown for all semi-finals below:

Semi-final 1

Dave & Finn - 29.2%

Flakefleet Primary School

- 25.6%

The Haunting

- 13.4%

Rosie & Adam

- 12.4%

Khronos Girls

- 6.8%

Tony Rudd

- 5.6%

Akshat Singh

- 3.6%

Brian Gilligan

- 3.4%

Semi-final 2

4MG - 28.2%

Siobhan Phillips

- 15.9%

Matt Stirling

- 14.9%

Faith Tucker

- 11.3%

Giorgia Borg

- 11.3%

Vardanyan Brothers

- 8.9%

State of the Fart

- 5.5%

The Queen

- 4.0%

Semi-final 3

Colin Thackery - 29.1%

Kojo Anim

- 23.9%

John Archer

- 19.0%

Chapter 13

- 16.6%

Angels Inc.

- 4.2%

Rob King

- 3.3%

Gomonov Knife Show

- 2.6%

KNE

- 1.3%

Semi-final 4

Ben Hart - 28.6%

Mark McMullan

- 25.4%

Graeme Mathews

- 12.5%

Kerr James

- 11.3%

Lil Icons

- 9.3%

Duo A&J

- 6.6%

Jimmy Tamley

- 5.7%

Ursula Burns

- 0.6%

Semi-final 5

X - 27.4%

Jonathan Goodwin

- 22.0%

Libby & Charlie

- 17.0%

Barbara Nice

- 14.1%

Leanne Mya

- 8.7%

Gonzo

- 7.4%

Jacob Jones

- 2.3%

Fabulous Sisters

- 1.1%

