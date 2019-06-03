Britain's Got Talent 2019 voting percentages revealed

ITV has released the voting percentages for this year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and final, and Colin Thackery's win was pretty comfortable.
During Sunday's final (June 2), Colin picked up 25.3% of the vote and held a decent lead over runner-up X / Marc Spelmann, who had 17.8%.
Third-placed Ben Hart was a long way back with 10.2%, while Kojo Anim drew 9.6%.
You can see how the top 11 ranked below:
Colin Thackery - 25.3%
X
- 17.8%
Ben Hart
- 10.2%
Kojo Anim
- 9.6%
Dave & Finn
- 9.1%
Flakefleet Primary School
- 8.8%
Mark McMullan
- 4.6%
Jonathan Goodwin
- 4.4%
Siobhan Phillips
- 4.0%
Libby & Charlie
- 3.9%
4MG
- 2.3%
The semi-final voting percentages are fairly unremarkable, with all acts in the top two with the public qualifying for the final.
One interesting detail is that on Tuesday's semi-final (May 28), 4MG (28.2%) stormed to victory against Siobhan Phillips (15.9%). But Siobhan beat 4MG in the final.
You can view the full breakdown for all semi-finals below:
Semi-final 1
Dave & Finn - 29.2%
Flakefleet Primary School
- 25.6%
The Haunting
- 13.4%
Rosie & Adam
- 12.4%
Khronos Girls
- 6.8%
Tony Rudd
- 5.6%
Akshat Singh
- 3.6%
Brian Gilligan
- 3.4%
Semi-final 2
4MG - 28.2%
Siobhan Phillips
- 15.9%
Matt Stirling
- 14.9%
Faith Tucker
- 11.3%
Giorgia Borg
- 11.3%
Vardanyan Brothers
- 8.9%
State of the Fart
- 5.5%
The Queen
- 4.0%
Semi-final 3
Colin Thackery - 29.1%
Kojo Anim
- 23.9%
John Archer
- 19.0%
Chapter 13
- 16.6%
Angels Inc.
- 4.2%
Rob King
- 3.3%
Gomonov Knife Show
- 2.6%
KNE
- 1.3%
Semi-final 4
Ben Hart - 28.6%
Mark McMullan
- 25.4%
Graeme Mathews
- 12.5%
Kerr James
- 11.3%
Lil Icons
- 9.3%
Duo A&J
- 6.6%
Jimmy Tamley
- 5.7%
Ursula Burns
- 0.6%
Semi-final 5
X - 27.4%
Jonathan Goodwin
- 22.0%
Libby & Charlie
- 17.0%
Barbara Nice
- 14.1%
Leanne Mya
- 8.7%
Gonzo
- 7.4%
Jacob Jones
- 2.3%
Fabulous Sisters
- 1.1%
We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.
('You Might Also Like',)