Britain's Got Talent 2019 voting percentages revealed

ITV has released the voting percentages for this year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and final, and Colin Thackery's win was pretty comfortable.

During Sunday's final (June 2), Colin picked up 25.3% of the vote and held a decent lead over runner-up X / Marc Spelmann, who had 17.8%.

Third-placed Ben Hart was a long way back with 10.2%, while Kojo Anim drew 9.6%.

You can see how the top 11 ranked below:

Colin Thackery - 25.3%
X
 - 17.8%
Ben Hart
 - 10.2%
Kojo Anim
 - 9.6%
Dave & Finn
 - 9.1%
Flakefleet Primary School
 - 8.8%
Mark McMullan
 - 4.6%
Jonathan Goodwin
 - 4.4%
Siobhan Phillips
 - 4.0%
Libby & Charlie
 - 3.9%
4MG
 - 2.3%

The semi-final voting percentages are fairly unremarkable, with all acts in the top two with the public qualifying for the final.

One interesting detail is that on Tuesday's semi-final (May 28), 4MG (28.2%) stormed to victory against Siobhan Phillips (15.9%). But Siobhan beat 4MG in the final.

You can view the full breakdown for all semi-finals below:

Semi-final 1

Dave & Finn - 29.2%
Flakefleet Primary School
 - 25.6%
The Haunting
 - 13.4%
Rosie & Adam
 - 12.4%
Khronos Girls
 - 6.8%
Tony Rudd
 - 5.6%
Akshat Singh
 - 3.6%
Brian Gilligan
 - 3.4%

Semi-final 2

4MG - 28.2%
Siobhan Phillips
 - 15.9%
Matt Stirling
 - 14.9%
Faith Tucker
 - 11.3%
Giorgia Borg
 - 11.3%
Vardanyan Brothers
 - 8.9%
State of the Fart
 - 5.5%
The Queen
 - 4.0%

Semi-final 3

Colin Thackery - 29.1%
Kojo Anim
 - 23.9%
John Archer
 - 19.0%
Chapter 13
 - 16.6%
Angels Inc.
 - 4.2%
Rob King
 - 3.3%
Gomonov Knife Show
 - 2.6%
KNE
 - 1.3%

Semi-final 4

Ben Hart - 28.6%
Mark McMullan
 - 25.4%
Graeme Mathews
 - 12.5%
Kerr James
 - 11.3%
Lil Icons
 - 9.3%
Duo A&J
 - 6.6%
Jimmy Tamley
 - 5.7%
Ursula Burns
 - 0.6%

Semi-final 5

X - 27.4%
Jonathan Goodwin
 - 22.0%
Libby & Charlie
 - 17.0%
Barbara Nice
 - 14.1%
Leanne Mya
 - 8.7%
Gonzo
 - 7.4%
Jacob Jones
 - 2.3%
Fabulous Sisters
 - 1.1%

