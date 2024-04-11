Britain's Got Talent returns for a new series this April. (ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 is heading our way, bringing audiences face-to-face with a new group of hopefuls looking to impress its panel of hard-nosed judges and win over the general public.

This latest batch of episodes will mark the show’s seventeenth series, having originally started back in 2007 and giving a host of winners the chance to perform at the annual Royal Variety Performance in London.

Read on for all the key information you need about Britain’s Got Talent’s grand return, including its start date, details of its celebrity judging panel and hosts and a refresher on last year’s winner.

When does Britain’s Got Talent 2024 start?

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 starts on Saturday, 20 April at 7.30pm on ITV. New episodes will then continue to air at the same time each Saturday evening.

Those who miss the show during its initial airing can catch up on demand via ITV’s streaming service, ITVX.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 judges?

Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon (Thames)

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will once again return to the judging desk for Britain’s Got Talent 2024.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Tonioli made his Britain’s Got Talent debut last year after previous judge David Walliams left his seat vacant following recorded comments that he made which were then leaked to news outlets.

Who is hosting Britain’s Got Talent 2024?

Ant & Dec will once again return to host Britain's Got Talent. (ITV)

It wouldn’t be Britain’s Got Talent without the show’s iconic hosts Ant and Dec. They’ll once again be back to guide us through 2024’s competition.

The much-loved hosting duo have been with the show since its first series and also front other big-name ITV shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway - the latter of which recently announced it was going on a short hiatus.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

Britain's Got Talent 2023 was won by hi-vis vest-wearing clown act Viggo Venn. (ITV)

Norwegian comedian and trained clown Viggo Venn won Britain’s Got Talent 2023 after impressing judges and the general public with his highly-publicised hi-vis jacket routine.

“I was kind of hoping I didn't win because it would be so embarrassing, but I was very happy when they said it,” he told talk show host Lorraine Kelly after emerging victorious. “The British public have such [a] sense of ridiculous humour.”

Britain’s Got Talent starts on Saturday 20 April at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.