Everything we know so far about Britain's Got Talent 2025

The TV talent contest is back, with a supersized series, early launch date, and new guest judge.

Britain't Got Talent is set for an early launch this year. (ITV)

If you've noticed Britain's Got Talent adverts popping up on your TV recently, sadly it doesn't mean that winter has passed more quickly than expected — for the first time, the ITV talent show will get a February launch date.

The Saturday night entertainment favourite is set to introduce its 2025 series early following a schedule shake-up at ITV and has also announced a big-name guest to join the judging panel.

Here's everything we know so far about the changes at Britain's Got Talent for 2025.

When is Britain's Got Talent back on TV?

The BGT judges have had a busy winter getting ready for the new series. (Getty Images)

The great news for BGT fans is that there's less time to wait for the start of the 2025 series than you might be expecting.

Last year, it was reported that the schedule for the ITV talent show had changed and was due to start in February this time, running through to a final in May.

The series usually launches in mid-April and runs until early June, but it's now expected that we'll see the first episode of the 2025 series much earlier on Saturday, 22 February.

Hosts Ant and Dec have also been teasing a big Royal announcement which is set to be revealed on 8 February.

Long-time viewers of Britain's Got Talent will know that the show usually begins with weeks of pre-recorded auditions and heats that take place around the UK and air on Saturday nights.

It then moves to a nightly schedule for the last week, with Monday to Friday as live semi-finals, a day off on Saturday, and then a last live show for the grand final on the Sunday.

Ant and Dec are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway. (Getty Images)

However, this year it's thought that rather than condensing the semis and final into a week, the live shows will be strung out across the usual Saturday night weekly schedule. This means that the whole supersized series could run for around three months.

It's thought that the earlier start date and longer run could fill a gap left in the ITV1 schedule by BGT hosts Ant and Dec, whose long-running series Saturday Night Takeaway which would usually air from February to April has gone on indefinite hiatus. The duo were keen to take a break from so much live TV work while they concentrate on their young families.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon seemed to back a schedule change last year. (ITV screengrab)

Addressing reports of a supersize 2025 series with Good Morning Britain at the end of last year's series, judge Amanda Holden said: "I think it would be amazing if it was true and if we did it every single Saturday rather than strip it in a week like we have done for 17 years. Because it is a Saturday night show."

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon also backed the idea, saying: "Yeah and it is such an event when it comes around. And it is so warm and it brings so much joy - why not have it last a little bit longer? We need that in the world right now... Escapism."

Auditions began early for the new series, launching at The Oval in London on 14 and 15 September.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent hosts?

Ant and Dec will host as usual. (Getty Images)

Despite Ant and Dec wanting to take time away from Saturday Night Takeaway, their fans will be pleased to know they aren't quitting BGT any time soon.

The Geordie duo have been confirmed for the new series and have appeared in a teaser ad hinting at a special Royal announcement this weekend.

Ant and Dec have been with the show since it began in 2007. In 2018 when McPartlin took time away from TV, he only appeared in some of the pre-recorded auditions and Dec Donnelly hosted the live shows alone. However, he returned the following series.

Who are Britain's Got Talent 2025's judges?

KSI is a guest judge this series, but Bruno Tonioli will return for most of the episodes. (ITV)

For the third year running, we'll see the same judging line-up behind the desk for most of the series.

Show boss Simon Cowell is back to give his unflinching judgment on contestants, alongside Amanda Holden who has also been with BGT since it began.

They'll be joined by Alesha Dixon who is entering her 13th season as a judge on the show, as well as former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli who is back for a third year.

However, Tonioli had to miss some of the auditions in Blackpool as he had commitments with Dancing With The Stars in the US where he still serves on the panel.

Replacing him for the episodes he had to miss is influencer, boxer and musician KSI, who makes his debut as a judge.

Britain's Got Talent is expected to return to ITV1 on Saturday, 22 February.