Britain's Got Talent finalist X reveals who they are – and it's a familiar face

From Digital Spy

It's been the question all Britain's Got Talent fans have wanted to know.

Mysterious magician X has had the audience and judges spellbound by their tricks, but people also wanted to know who was behind the anonymous mask.

Photo credit: ITV More

Tonight the mystery was solved, when completing a trick that involved the whole audience – including viewers at home – the mask came off and X's identity was revealed.

Everyone was shocked, especially hosts Ant and Dec – and for good reason.

Photo credit: Thames/Syco - ITV More

It turned out X was actually 2018 semi-finalist Marc Spelmann, who the presenters voted as their Golden Buzzer act last year, but failed to make the grand finale.



The duo admitted they had no idea Marc had returned, asking him if it was his intention the whole time.

We didn't see this one coming! @IamSPELMANN reveals the reason he became the masked magician EVERYONE is talking about... #BGTFinal #BGT #BritainsGot Talent pic.twitter.com/z2P5Bn7giq - Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 2, 2019

"Maybe, I don't know, you'll have to speak to my lawyer," he answered.

"Things happen in life, then you plan. Last year I really wanted to make the finale so I wanted to come back and do it, but without a story. I wanted to come back anonymous."

Photo credit: Thames/Syco - ITV More

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.