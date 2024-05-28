Simon Cowell and son Eric's favourite BGT acts both make final

Britain's Got Talent has named its next two finalists - backed by both Cowell senior and Cowell junior.

Simon Cowell's favourite act got through to the Britain's Got Talent final...as did his son's. (Getty Images)

What did you miss?

Britain's Got Talent is set for some father-son rivalry as both Simon Cowell and his son Eric's favourite acts have been named finalists.

The father and son each saw their favourite acts - Jack Rhodes and Haribow - make it into the grand final during Tuesday's live show, making four finalists confirmed in the race to win this year's competition.

However, viewers were disappointed to see Ravi's Dream Team cut from the final at the last minute and are calling for them to be chosen as the wild card.

What, how, and why?

Simon Cowell and his son Eric both had a successful night at Tuesday's live Britain's Got Talent semi-final, as they each saw their favourite act named as a finalist - suggesting there could be some family rivalry on Sunday.

Cowell senior's pick, magician Jack Rhodes, was first through after winning the public vote and asked by hosts Ant and Dec how he felt about being in Sunday's final, he replied: "My head's absolutely popped, my head's gone. Is that when the final is, Sunday? I'd better sort an act out then."

Simon Cowell and son Eric will both watch their favourite acts compete in the BGT final. (PA/Alamy)

Earlier in the night, Cowell had told him: "Right now, you are the favourite to win the entire competition. You are one in a million, that was jaw-dropping," after he finished his act by breaking out of a TV screen.

Meanwhile, Cowell junior was shown jumping up and down in excitement with Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie after watching Japanese skipping troupe Haribow, the act they had put through together by storming the judges' desk and pressing the Golden Buzzer for them.

It was a tense wait for Eric as the judges' vote was split between Haribow and Ravi's Dream Team, taking it to the public vote to choose a second act to put in the final - but Ant and Dec revealed that Haribow had more viewer votes and would stay in the contest.

Watch: Jack Rhodes impresses in the Britain's Got Talent semi-final

Rhodes and Haribow join Innocent Masuku and Ssaulabi Performance Troupe in the final, with further finalists set to be announced over the next three nights of semi-finals and a wild card act still to be chosen by the judges from those who didn't make it through the public vote.

It was a heartbreaking moment for fans of Ravi's Dream Team, a singing group led by a young boy diagnosed with a brain tumour and including his friends, family, other child patients, and his medical team.

Viewers were sad to see them out of the competition, but one person hoped they could be back, commenting on X: "I genuinely hope Ravi's Dream Team are the wildcard in the final."

Another fan wrote: "Ravi’s Dream Team were robbed," and someone else added: "those kids should have gone through."

However, Ravi told hosts Ant and Dec: "We've done what we came here to do which is to raise awareness and make the brain tumour community proud of us."

What else happened on Britain's Got Talent?

Bruno Tonioli seemed to have done something to upset the Britain's Got Talent live audience in Tuesday's semi-final, leaving TV viewers scratching their heads over what he'd done to annoy them.

The dancer and TV judge seemed to be the villain to the theatre audience at the Hammersmith Apollo, who loudly booed him every time he spoke.

Bruno Tonioli appeared to be booed by the crowd. (WireImage)

Despite offering praise to acts including K-Pop group Blitzers and noise impersonator Genevieve Cote, Tonioli's comments were nearly drowned out by loud boos and jeers during ITV's live broadcast.

But those watching at home were confused about what the problem was, as one person commented on X: "So, I am watching #BGT and while Bruno is making really positive comments, the crowd are booing certain phrases like "Zero Rated Perfection". I wonder why?"

Someone else wrote: "Is it me or whenever Bruno speaks he gets booed?!" as another person asked: "Can someone tell me why people are booing when Bruno talks? #bgt #britainsgottalent or is it something else?" "Why is the audience on bruno back tonight ?" asked one viewer.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV1 at 8pm on Wednesday.

