Britain's Got Talent reveals judges' wildcard for final

Britain's Got Talent has revealed the judges' wildcard act for tonight's (June 2) live final.

Dog performance act The Trickstars were eliminated during Monday's (May 27) live semi-final show, after going head to head with Ssaulabi Performance Troupe for the coveted 2nd place.

ITV

Despite sending the dogs home earlier this week, it was announced that judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli have chosen The Trickstars to return for the final.

This isn't the first live final for trainer and performer Lucy Heath, as she previously made it to the final in series 10 of the show with her dog Trip Hazard.

Trip Hazard returned this series alongside dogs Strike, Tempo and Peach, dancing their way into the viewers' hearts.

Tom Dymond - ITV

The only dog act in tonight's episode, The Trickstars join singing acts Innocent Masuku, Sydnie Christmas, Mike Woodhams and Northants Sings Out; dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa; taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe; magicians Jack Rhodes and Trixy; double-dutch act Haribow; and comedian Alex Mitchell.

"The standard this year has been exceptional," said Bruno, when asked about the show's line-up. "Everyone has raised the bar so high. It really it gonna be sensational!"

When asked about their wildcard choice for this year, Simon confirmed that picking Trickstars was a unanimous decision for the judges. "You know the conversation lasted 20 seconds. We all said the same act. So it was a very, very, very easy decision."

The winner of tonight's show will walk away with £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance. Voting opens after the last act has performed.

