Britain's Got Talent crowns 2024 winner

Warning: This article reveals the winner of Britain's Got Talent.

The winner of Britain's Got Talent has been named in Sunday night's grand TV final.

There were 10 finalists, including a choir, a magician, a Ghanaian dancing duo and a Japanese skipping group.

But Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, ahead of Jack Rhodes in second and dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa in third.

The judges of the ITV show, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, returned for one last time this series, alongside hosts Ant and Dec.

The winner of the 17th series of BGT receives a cash prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Public votes were open during the live show, with viewers at home encouraged to have their say.

Singer Christmas burst into tears after she was announced as the winner of Britain's Got Talent.

She said: "I don't know what to say, I cannot believe the amount of love that I've felt.

"I am overwhelmed with love and it's the most amazing thing and I wish every person in this room feels the way I do with this love, it's amazing, thank you so much."

The series has, as ever, been filled with spectacular talent and incredible acts.

A magician who used to film parody videos of auditioning for Britain's Got Talent is one of the show's finalists.

Jack Rhodes, from Ulverston, Cumbria, earned a spot in the ITV programme's grand final by impressing the audience and judges with his crate of death stunt.

He was described as "now the favourite to win the entire competition" by Cowell.

But he faced stiff competition, including from winner Christmas and a Northamptonshire singing group.

Northants Sings Out passed the semi-final stage after a split decision by the judges meant the public had the last say. It took them one step closer to becoming the first choir to win BGT.

Comedian Alex Mitchell and magician Trixy were the last two acts to make it through to the final, after a tense semi-final show on Friday.

Mitchell won the most public votes, after a stand-up routine which saw him poke fun at his autism and tics.

The judges then had to decide who they would put through to the final between the second and third most popular act, as voted for by the public.

Trixy won the majority of the judge votes after his performance which included mathematics, and he therefore went through, beating musicians Stefan & Denise.

At the end of Friday's show, Ant and Dec also revealed the judges will be choosing a wildcard act to join the rest of the finalists in the live final. The act will be revealed on Sunday’s show.

The full list of BGT finalists are:

Singer, Innocent Masuku

Ssaulabi, Performance Troupe

Magician, Jack Rhodes

Double Dutch group, Haribow

Singer, Sydnie Christmas

Singing Impersonator, Mike Woodhams

Dancing duo, Abigail & Afronitaaa

Choir, Northants Sings Out

Comedian, Alex Mitchell

Magician, Trixy

The Britain's Got Talent live final is on Sunday at 19:30 BST on ITV1 and ITVX.