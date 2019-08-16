'Britain's Got Talent: The Champions' line-up revealed in first look trailer

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell with presenters Anthony 'Ant' McPartlin (left) and Declan 'Dec' Donnelly (right) (Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment)

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions has given fans a sneak peak at the line-up in a first look trailer.

The show will see entertainers from the previous series of the programme vying to be crowned the champion of champions.

The one-minute clip shared online shows that Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) legends such as reigning champion Colin Thackery, Paul Potts and Stavros Flatley will be taking to the stage when the competition gets under way on ITV on August 31.

Comedian Lost Voice Guy and magician Richard Jones are also among those seen in the video.

Acts from around the world will also be taking part in what show bosses have called “the Olympics of talent”.

They will include danger act Deadly Games and spooky magician The Sacred Riana.

As the teaser unfolds, judge Amanda Holden can be heard saying: “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like it in this country.”

Her fellow panellist Simon Cowell declares: “I just could watch that forever.”

“This was by far the best performance I’ve ever seen,” he adds.

The trailer shows hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back on duty, while David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will also be taking up their usual seats on the judging panel alongside Cowell and Holden.

The series will run for six weeks.

Britain’s Got Talent started in 2007 and so far there have been 13 series.

It has spawned many stars, including singer Susan Boyle and dance troupe Diversity.

The format has also been rolled out abroad and Got Talent shows now air in several countries including America, where Cowell is also a judge.