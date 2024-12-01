Britain's largest Amazon distribution centre pictured preparing for Christmas
Videos show Britain's largest Amazon distribution centre preparing for Christmas - in a depot holding four miles of conveyor belts. The centre, based in Dunfermline, opened in 2011 - and expands over 1.5m square feet. Behind-the-scenes footage shows rows upon rows of gifts, stacked high on shelves, as staff collect items for orders to be packed into the company's signature boxes. Over 1,000 seasonal employees are hired over the Black Friday and Christmas period - in addition to the existing 1,200 staff.