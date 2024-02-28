Britain's oldest striker is still banging the goals in three times a week - AGED 90

Britain's oldest striker is still banging in the goals for his local football team three times a week - at the grand age of 90. Sprightly Mike Fisher - nicknamed Ninja by teammates - is still averaging a hattrick every game following a footballing career which began 75 years ago in 1949. The former RAF veteran turns out every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for two local walking football teams after he started playing for them aged 82. Previously to that, granddad-of-two Mike, of Bloxwich, West Mids., played up until his 40s before taking a break from the beautiful game. After falling back in love with the sport in his 80s he now regularly appears for Old Corinthians, who play at non-league Rushall Olympic's ground in Walsall.