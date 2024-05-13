Britain's smartest teen studying 28 A-levels scores A*s in first four subjects

Britain's smartest teen who sitting 28 A-levels has scored A*s in the ones she completed just weeks after the start of the school term. Mahnoor Cheema, 17, has an IQ higher than Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein - and has her sights on studying at Oxford University. After sitting 34 GCSEs she began sixth form in September, and enrolled on 28 courses. She completed four entire A-levels in November and has found out she scored four A*s in environmental management, marine science, English language and thinking skills. And she's sitting the final exams for eight more courses next month - including maths, further maths, chemistry, biology and film studies.