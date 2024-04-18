British aid to India spent on social media app which spread pro-Hamas hate

Tamsyn Barton, the chief commissioner of the Independent Commission for Aid Impact - Nick Ansell/PA

British aid money to India has been spent on a social media app that spread pro-Hamas hate, an investigation has found.

Taxpayer money went to an Indian fund which invested in social media platforms, including one which featured content glorifying Hamas’s attacks on Israel, abuse of women and offers of sexual services.

An independent watchdog also found that taxpayers’ money has been invested in a cosmetics company, despite a promise to spend it on reducing poverty.

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said there were serious concerns over the suitability of investments made by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s development finance institution, a public limited company known as British International Investment (BII).

Britain promised in 2012 that it was stopping most aid to India, a country that can afford its own space programme, after its finance minister said the amount received was “peanuts”.

Despite this, last year the UK handed over £91 million, mainly from the FCDO. On top of this, around £200 million goes to India each year in money distributed by BII.

Dr Tamsyn Barton, the chief commissioner of ICAI, said: “Given how difficult it is to moderate large social media platforms to remove harmful content, we have to question why BII chose to invest in the India Quotient Fund and did not consider the reputational risk.

“How is this an appropriate investment for UK aid, which must have poverty reduction as its goal? It is just not clear why use of capital from UK taxpayers is justified for investments in social media sites.

“While we have seen some positive progress in response to other recommendations on UK aid to India, including on tackling climate change and engaging with civil society groups, we are clear that to be effective the portfolio must be coherent and take into account the needs of poor and marginalised people so that they get the benefit of India’s economic growth.”

BII invested in the India Quotient Fund, which is involved with three social media sites, including ShareChat - SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ICAI’s report acknowledged that the UK had taken steps to improve the aid budget’s focus on poverty reduction.

But it criticised BII’s decision to invest in the India Quotient Fund.

The investment was made two months after BII’s chief executive reassured Parliament’s international development committee that, following concerns about an investment in a cosmetic surgery clinic, future investments in India would only be made if there was a “compelling argument” on inclusion and sustainability.

The report said that BII had taken steps to improve its poverty focus, producing a new India country strategy in July 2023 with convincing links to poverty reduction.

But it added that this did not yet seem to be shaping investments sufficiently, and raised major concerns about the organisation’s oversight and due diligence.

Some £1 billion has been invested in India between 2016 and 2021 by BII.

Last year ICAI warned that it did not convincingly link its investments to poverty reduction.

This year the watchdog found that it had invested $8 million in India Quotient Fund IV, which BII’s website says is involved in “Agri-tech, Fin-tech, SaaS [software as a service] for SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses]”.

However, ICAI found other investments, such as a cosmetics company, three social media sites and a debt collection business.

On one of the social media sites, ShareChat, ICAI found content featuring abuse of women, offers of sexual services, and glorification of Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

While BII had provided content moderation training and processes for ShareChat, it is extremely difficult to identify, remove and prevent all harmful material.

Investment in social media sites where harmful content can easily be posted opens BII up to reputational risk, especially given its mandate and relationship to the UK government, ICAI said.

The FCDO has been approached for comment.