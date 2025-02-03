British Airways flight diverted after toxic fumes fill the cabin

Flight BA0108 diverted back to Dubai after just one hour (Getty Images)

A London-bound British Airways flight was forced to divert back to Dubai after toxic fumes filled the cabin.

Flight BA0108 from Dubai International Airport to London Heathrow diverted back to the UAE city from 30,000ft on Friday (31 January).

According to tracking data from FlightAware, flight 108 landed back in Dubai at 2.57pm, just one hour and 44 minutes after the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had taken off.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and paramedics, met the aircraft on the runway.

The BA flight had been scheduled to land in London following an almost eight-hour journey before the “minor technical issue”.

One passenger told The Sun: “It was clear there was little preparation for such an event.”

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “The aircraft returned to Dubai International Airport due to a minor technical issue. The vast majority of customers were rebooked onto same-day alternative flights to get them to their destination as soon as possible.”

The airline added that no crew members were taken to hospital following the incident.

It’s not the first time this year a British Airways aircraft has gotten into trouble.

Last month, lightning struck the tail of a BA plane at São Paulo-Guarulhos Airport in Brazil during severe floods while the aircraft was attached to a jet bridge.

A viral video showed the dramatic moment when multiple lightning strikes hit the Airbus A350 bound for London Heathrow.

The aircraft was delayed for inspections before flying safely to the UK, with 21 other flights redirected due to the extreme weather conditions.

