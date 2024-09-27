British Airways prosecuted after baggage handlers injured in falls at Heathrow Airport

British Airways is charged with health and safety breaches (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

British Airways is being prosecuted over two horror falls by baggage handlers working at Heathrow Airport.

The airline is accused of health and safety breaches in the years leading up to the two incidents, in 2022 and 2023, in a criminal case mounted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

In one incident, on August 25, 2022, a worker plunged from a televator – a machine used for loading bags on to planes.

BA has pleaded guilty to breaching safety rules designed to protect workers between 2008 and the incident in 2022.

The HSE told The Standard: “On 25 August 2022, a worker fell from a televator onto the ground and sustained injuries to their back.

“Televators are machines that are used to load baggage containers into aircraft holds. Operators can be between 1.5 to 3 metres above ground level while they are in use.

“At Westminster magistrates court on 29 August 2024, British Airways pleaded guilty to one breach of Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005.

“This breach concerned a lack of suitable and sufficient measures taken by British Airways, when requiring employees to work at height using televators, between 2008 and August 2022.”

A second worker suffered a fall from a TLD elevator – another machine used to load baggage on to planes – less than a year later, on March 8 last year.

BA is accused of breaching the Work at Height Regulations 2005 by allegedly failing to provide “suitable and sufficient measures” to protect workers between 2014 and March 2023.

The airline has pleaded not guilty to the second charge.

Both charges were expected to be heard at Southwark crown court on Thursday in front of Judge Philip Bartle, but the hearing was adjourned until October 3.