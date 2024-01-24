British Army chief in 'mobile the nation' warning if UK goes to war with Russia

British Army troops head to eastern Europe in 2022 to help combat Russian aggression (PA Archive)

The British public will need to be "mobilised" if the UK goes to war with Russia, the head of the Army is reportedly set to warn.

General Sir Patrick Sanders is to deliver a speech on Wednesday stressing the need to "mobilise the nation" due to the UK's military being too small, according to The Telegraph.

Gen Sir Patrick, who has been the Army's Chief of General Staff since June 2022, is not thought to support conscription.

But he believes there must be a "shift" in the attitude of British people, to prepare them for the prospect of war with Russia, The Telegraph reports.

Gen Sir Patrick, who is due to step down as the Army's chief later this year, is to make his speech at the International Armoured Vehicles conference in Twickenham, west London, on Wednesday.

It comes days after a leading Nato military official warned the West should prepare for all-out war with Russia within the next 20 years.

Admiral Rob Bauer, a Dutch naval officer and Nato military committee chief, said large numbers of civilians would need to be mobilised and urged governments to put in place systems to manage the process.

General Sir Patrick Sanders (PA Archive)

His warning came as Nato prepared to launch its largest military operation in decades. Operation Steadfast Defender involves about 90,000 Nato troops and will test the allies' ability to take on Russia.

In the past decade, the Army has shrunk from 97,000 full-time, trained soldiers to 76,000, while the Future Soldier programme will see it reduced further to 73,000 regulars while increasing the size of the Army Reserve.

Last January, then-defence secretary Ben Wallace warned the Commons that the UK’s armed forces had been “hollowed out and underfunded”.

Earlier this week, a former chief of the general staff of the British Army warned the UK risks a repeat of the 1930s unless more is invested in its armed forces.

General Lord Dannatt hit out at the shrinking size of the army, which he said has fallen from 102,000 in 2006 to 74,000 today “and falling fast”.

Story continues

Writing in The Times, he drew parallels with the 1930s when the “woeful” state of the UK’s armed forces failed to deter Hitler.

“There is a serious danger of history repeating itself,” he said.

Pointing to rising geopolitical uncertainty, he said: “If our armed forces are not strong enough to deter future aggression from Moscow or Beijing it will not be a small war to contend with but a major one.”

Under Government proposals, the size of the regular army will be cut from a commitment of 82,000 troops to 73,000 by 2025.

But analysis by The Times suggested numbers could drop below that as soon as next year and continue on a steep downward trajectory.

If the army continues to shed troops at the current rate, the number of regular soldiers will fall below 70,000 by 2026, according to the figures compiled by the newspaper.

At the London Defence Conference in May, Rishi Sunak said he would not “second guess” military commanders on planned British Army cuts.

The Prime Minister declined to say what size he thought the Army should be when asked about the plans, and said it was up to senior officers to decide what they spent the defence budget on.

But Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey told the same conference it was “perverse” to cut troop numbers at a time of rising insecurity and blamed Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, for failing to secure enough funding for more troops.

Mr Sunak said: “The Army will have a total force capacity of 100,000, split between regulars and reserves.

“Now the Defence Secretary is currently in the process of reviewing that. There will be a defence command paper issued shortly which will talk through all that.

“But ultimately my job is not to second guess the decision that our military chiefs are making. What I can say, what we’ve delivered as a Government, is record defence uplifts.”

He added: “How that is best spent to deal with the threats that we face is a question that our military chiefs will make.”

Former defence secretary Mr Wallace had said in 2023 his department needed £8 billion over the next two years to cover the impact of inflation, but last March's Budget saw the Government commit only £5 billion.

That money is largely earmarked for the nuclear deterrent and replenishing the UK’s stockpiles after donating equipment to Ukraine.