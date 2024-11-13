British Army issues apology as two soldiers dress in Nazi uniforms for Halloween party

Barney Davis
·2 min read
The pair of officers appeared in SS officer uniforms at the Halloween party (© MailOnline.com)
The pair of officers appeared in SS officer uniforms at the Halloween party (© MailOnline.com)

The British Army has apologised after two soldiers from one of their most prestigious units were pictured wearing SS uniforms for a Halloween party.

An investigation has been launched after pictures emerged of the two Queen’s Royal Hussars performing a Nazi salute in the outfits complete with medals and swastikas.

The pair were reportedly marched from the Halloween mess event in Tidworth, Wiltshire.

The Halloween party took place at Tidworth military base in Wiltshire (Andrew Smith/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0)
The Halloween party took place at Tidworth military base in Wiltshire (Andrew Smith/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0)

The two unnamed soldiers’ careers in the military may be saved after they were granted permission to attend dressed as members of Adolf Hitler’s elite guard by their commanding officer, according to a source to the The Daily Mail.

The Regimental Sergeant Major is reported to have also been suspended pending an inquiry.

One senior military source told The Daily Mail: “They may not have had any intention to offend anyone but, for heaven’s sake, what were they thinking?

“The CO [commanding officer] went ballistic when he saw the pictures of them making Nazi salutes. It is 2024. Everyone in the Army knows this is completely unacceptable.

“Hundreds of the regiment’s officers and troopers lost their lives to the Nazis. It isn’t funny to dress up as an SS officer and wear a swastika.”

An Army spokesman told The Independent: “We apologise unreservedly for the unacceptable behaviour of these two individuals and the offence that it will undoubtedly cause.

“Their actions demonstrated serious and significant shortfalls in judgement and conduct and were totally incompatible with the values and standards the Army demands and the public expects.

“As soon as they became aware of the incident, the unit’s chain of command acted immediately to inform the Royal Military Police and a formal investigation is now underway. We won’t comment further while that investigation is ongoing.”

Latest Stories

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering

    The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st

  • Trump's 'Already Breaking The Law': Elizabeth Warren Details 'Illegal Corruption'

    The Massachusetts senator accused the incoming president of violating a very specific law.

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunte

  • Trump Makes Fox News Star His Pentagon Chief as MAGA’s White House Makeover Heats Up

    Donald Trump announced several additions to his forthcoming administration on Tuesday—including the shocking selection of Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.” Hegseth’s role requires Senate confirmation.

  • Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Spells Out Exactly What Jan. 6 Pardons Would Mean

    Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Scott Jennings Pulls Cringiest Stunt On CNN And People Aren't Laughing

    The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • China just showed off its answer to America's F-35 stealth fighter — the new J-35A

    The developer said the J-35A was like a basketball point guard. The US often refers to the F-35 in sports terminology, calling it the quarterback.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Warns ‘Horrible’ Donald Trump Jr. Over 1 Word He Should ‘Never’ Use

    The late night host tore into the son of the president-elect over a “bold” social media post.

  • She heard knocking beneath the floor of her home for weeks. Police make a disturbing discovery

    For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.

  • Melania Trump Is Expected to Snub White House Visit With Jill Biden

    Melania Trump is snubbing Jill Biden by skipping a traditional tea with the first lady, the Daily Mail reports. The once-and-future first lady is reportedly declining the Bidens’ invitation to join Donald Trump when he meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. CNN confirmed the report, citing sources who explained that she has a scheduling conflict related to her new memoir and that the decision is not yet final. The outlet added that Melania‘s move is a marker of her auton

  • Tuberville: US military ‘couldn’t beat anybody right now’

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said Monday that the U.S. military could not defeat any country in battle right now and called the armed services a “disaster.” “We need to build our military up,” Tuberville told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham. “Our military right now, Laura, is a disaster. Absolute disaster. We couldn’t beat anybody right now.” “We’ve…

  • Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With A Brutally Short Direct Message

    The “Late Show” host said he needed to “take this opportunity” to address the president-elect.

  • Border agency clears employee after Indian media reports link him with terrorism

    A Canada Border Services Agency superintendent is speaking out after being targeted by the Indian government with allegations of murder and terrorism — allegations Canadian authorities say are not backed by any evidence.While Sundeep "Sunny" Singh Sidhu has been reinstated in his post with the CBSA, his lawyers say the government of Canada should have defended him more vigorously from a foreign government accused of mounting a hostile disinformation campaign in this country.Sidhu has worked for

  • Family reeling as 16-year-old victim of alleged sword-and-SUV attack remains in hospital

    The family of a 16-year-old from a small northern Ontario community, who was seriously injured when her ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her with his vehicle and then attacked her with a sword, say the past week has been a "big blur."Kaylie Smith remains in hospital in Ottawa with serious injuries, but is in stable condition."It's just like a big blur. It doesn't seem real," said Cindy Smith, Kaylie's mother.Officers responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in Cobalt, Ont. —