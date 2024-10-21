The British chefs making waves overseas

You can eat Simon Rogan’s unmistakably delicate tartlets in Malta, and Calum Franklin’s glossy pies in Paris. Fancy a taste of Jason Atherton’s virtuosic style out of London? Head to Dubai. The Hawksmoor steak maestros are settling into America, with two restaurants open and ambitions for more. And now Yotam Ottolenghi has taken the global plunge with a version of Rovi, his veg-centric London restaurant, set to open in Geneva.

Some have hit the ground running. Atherton collected two Michelin stars for Row on 45 in July less than a year after opening on glossy Dubai Marina. Rogan has been similarly swift, earning Malta’s first-ever two stars at ION Harbour by Simon Rogan, the rooftop restaurant at Iniala Harbour House hotel, Valletta, where he is chef patron.

Easy wins? No. International hotel brands may provide the space in some cases, but with unfamiliar ingredients, and local palates and cultural sensitivities to respect, not to mention reputations in the UK to protect, going global can be a high-stakes move. After all, it’s the chef’s name over the door.

Rogan and his executive chef Oli Marlow meet with herb and salad grower Renny Desira (right) in Malta - Sean Mallia

Getting to know you

“We learn so much when we go to these countries,” says Rogan, who first dipped his toes in the overseas market in 2019 when he opened Roganic and chef’s table Aulis in Hong Kong (both are now relocating within the city). “We spend the first few months immersing ourselves. It’s one of the thrills of the job. We get stuck in, meet the farmers.” Key, he says, is “moulding to the space, not the other way round”.

Enter, in Malta, Keith Abela. “This restaurant wouldn’t be possible without him,” says Rogan’s executive chef, Oli Marlow, who oversees five international restaurants (there’s also The Baker & The Bottleman, Hong Kong, and an Aulis at Iniala Beach House hotel, Phuket, Thailand). Maltese-born Abela, a forager, fisherman, scientist and former chef, connects the Rogan team with producers such as Joe and Immanuel Grima, the father and son duo behind rare Bidni olive oil, and Josef Farrugia, who grows tomatoes with minimal intervention on his family farm, so that some 90 per cent of ingredients are from Malta, Gozo or Sicily.

Joe and Immanuel Grima, the father and son duo behind rare Maltese Bidni olive oil - Suzi Mifsud

As ION Harbour’s head of sustainability, Abela forages, makes kombuchas and preserves, diverts surplus into syrups and oils, and makes a goat’s milk cheese, Xemxun – it means “sunshine” – similar to Tunworth, a staple on Rogan’s UK menus.

The terrace at ION Harbour, overlooking Valletta

In New York, Jess Shadbolt would probably have appreciated a version of Abela back in 2016. The Suffolk-born chef left The River Café in London’s Hammersmith to open King in Manhattan with fellow River Café alumna Clare de Boer and drinks expert Annie Shi. Building a network of suppliers was one of the biggest challenges, she says, though she’s nailed it now. “At The River Café we really knew our suppliers. In New York, everything feels removed. I struggled at first to feel a connection between farms and our kitchen. There were so many middlemen; there was a lot of fluff to cut through.”

Ingredient challenges

“I miss seafood!” says Shadbolt. “Maine has great lobsters, but turbot, dover sole, prawns aren’t quite the same. I could bring langoustines in from Scotland but that’s crazy. I temper my desires instead! I gorged on red mullet in Greece recently because we can’t get them here.”

In Malta, Rogan’s team adapts too: instead of the mackerel they would use in Cumbria, it’s local cured lampuki fish that fills a carrot-topped tartlet, and instead of red meat, which Marlow says is hard to find at consistent quality, rabbit’s on the menu. In an elevated version of rabbit stew – the Maltese national dish – the roasted meat is served on sweetcorn purée with a sauce with lovage and pickled tapioca, and a buckwheat doughnut filled with rabbit ragu.

ION Harbour’s roast rabbit and sweetcorn purée served with lovage and pickled tapioca - Cristian Barnett

And in Dubai, Atherton has discovered Japanese samegarei, a rough-skinned turbot-like fish from the waters around Hokkaido. Three weeks of trial and error resulted in a dish of poached samagerei with its roast skin puffed like pork crackling and its liver enriching a sauce with grapes and razor clams. “It’s exciting, really unusual, the fish is soft as butter.”

Atherton is hands-on in his Dubai kitchen – he loves the city – and has observed the transformation of its food scene since the early 2000s when he opened Verre for his then boss, Gordon Ramsay. “It was a car crash in 2002. We were vac-packing tomatoes with tomato juice to make them taste of something. Meat was so badly butchered I had to vac-pack it in olive oil with garlic, lemon and herbs for flavour.” Now, irrigated farms are sprouting, developments continuing at lightning speed. The challenge, says Atherton, is to keep up.

Poached samegarei, grape and razor clam sauce at Row on 45, where Atherton collected two Michelin stars less than a year after opening

For pie maestro Calum Franklin, there are discoveries to be made just over the Channel, too. The chef opened Public House, his 300-cover brasserie in Paris in March aiming to bring traditional British food – think pies, Scotch eggs, trifles – to the French. Take chicken. “I asked my sous chef to order in different chickens to test. There were about 30! In the UK we have some fantastic organic breeds, but nowhere near that many.” He wasn’t expecting chicken seasonality to be a thing, either, with some farmers only selling at certain times.

And don’t get him started on cheese. Prohibitive costs mean the Public House cheeseboard is Anglo-French rather than all-British, but at least he can serve the cheeses with pickled walnuts. “We really struggled to find any, and when we eventually did – a guy in the south – he couldn’t believe somebody was interested! It’s not a French thing at all. We buy his entire crop.”

Adapting to palates and cultures

Seasoning can be a danger-zone. “Every time I go to Hong Kong, I have to adjust my palate,” says Marlow. “The UK prefers sweet/salty flavours, Hong Kong less so. We almost season dishes for guests [from different nationalities] individually. Desserts in Hong Kong are far less sweet.” Shadbolt found similar differences introducing her pared-back River Café-style food to New York. “The chicken pot au feu we did on the first night confused people. The American palate is big and bold, they like sweet, crunchy, savoury, salty all in one bite, and our dish was so delicate.” People get it now, though, she says.

Meanwhile, providing for non-drinkers is vital in Dubai. True to Atherton form, the process has been one of meticulous research into the flavour compounds in every paired wine, working out how to replicate the taste in a juice or non-alcoholic wine. The result? Kombucha made with local Hatta honey instead of a honey wine, and the flavours of Quinta do Noval Colheita port captured in a juice of hibiscus, blackberry, and barrel-aged maple syrup.

Atherton takes a hands-on approach to menu development and engaging with local tastes and cultural customs

Sometimes, dishes just don’t work. Franklin’s fish pie didn’t land well. “I think it was too soft for the French, even though we had a really crunchy top.” And he’s baffled as to why his bread and butter pudding wasn’t a hit. “The one I made for the opening menu was probably the best I’ve ever done. It’s not that different from pain perdu.” It’s about trust, he decides, and he’ll revisit the dessert as trust builds (especially after the tough review from Guardian critic Jay Rayner in May). “Most guests now are French, and we have regulars. It’s lovely having Brits, but it’s the French I want to convince.” Coming soon is Sunday lunch. Anxious? A bit. “There’s so much – culturally – to get right. I will need to be there.”

Is it worth the effort?

“Definitely,” says Franklin. “I knew opening a British restaurant in Paris wasn’t going to be easy but I’ve learnt so much about not compromising [on standards], and about communicating clearly. My French is getting better!” He’d love to open a smaller pie restaurant in Paris – several, even – eventually splitting his time evenly between Paris and London where he’s barely a fortnight from launching a pie restaurant at The Georgian in Harrods.

Shadbolt is clearly settled in New York: she, de Boer and Shi opened an Italian restaurant, Jupiter, at the end of 2022, and King has found its niche. “I remember one evening shortly after we’d had a lovely review from Pete Wells [former restaurant critic] in The New York Times. I was cooking pork chops, my back to the dining room, and I could hear the restaurant, the laughter, clinking plates, the ticket machine, the dishwasher going, the door opening. That was a moment. I felt very grateful. I still am.” She may in time be joined in the city by Rogan. “Opening in the USA, perhaps New York, has been a long-standing dream,” says the chef. “I also love the idea of a restaurant in the south-west of France and maybe Australia. Let’s see!”