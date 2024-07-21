British children are more eco-friendly than their US counterparts - with 47 per cent wanting an electric vehicle as their first car. A poll, of 1,000 kids aged 8-16, found this differs to youths in the US, who would prefer to drive an older vehicle they can modify. While 41 per cent of US children want a fuel-guzzling car and aren’t too bothered about ‘saving the planet’. In contrast, 17 per cent of UK children would rather get around by bike when they’re old enough to drive. And while 39 per cent of British kids think ‘everyone’ will drive an electric car in the future, only 28 per cent of Americans feel the same.