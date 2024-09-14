British citizen among 37 sentenced to death over DRC coup attempt

Three US citizens face the court in DRC. (AP)

A British citizen is reportedly among 37 people sentenced to death in an alleged attempt to overthrow the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The men were charged with organising an assault against President Félix Tshisekedi's regime in May.

Ezangi Youssouf is among Americans, a Belgian, Canadian and several Congolese citizens, who have also been sentenced to death.

Marcel Malanga, the coup leader's son, his friend Tyler Thompson and marijuana trafficker Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun were among those detained.

The defendants can appeal the verdict on charges that included terrorism, murder and criminal association.

Youssouf, who has also been described as British and from London by Congolese authorities, said he had been told by Malanga that their plot had "American backing".

Six people were killed during the failed coup attempt led by Christian Malanga.

Malanga was shot dead while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said.

A military court heard the cases of 51 defendants in total, with proceedings aired on national radio and television.

The palace was stormed by around twenty attackers dressed in army uniforms, witnesses told the BBC

Later, on national television, an army spokesman declared that security forces had put an end to "an attempted coup d'etat".

One of the US citizens given the death penalty is Marcel Malanga's son, who earlier testified in court that his father had threatened to murder him if he didn't participate.

Fourteen defendants were acquitted and released.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, death penalties have not been carried out for around 20 years.