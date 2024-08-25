British citizen found dead after 'Russian missile strike' in eastern Ukraine

A British citizen - who was working for Reuters - has been found dead after a suspected Russian airstrike in eastern Ukraine, the news agency confirmed.

Ryan Evans, who was a safety advisor for the news agency, was found dead under the rubble of Hotel Sapphire in the eastern city of Kramatorsk - which is under Ukrainian control but near the front line - on Sunday.

In a statement, Reuters said: "We are devastated to learn that Reuters safety advisor Ryan Evans, who was with our reporting team in Ukraine, has been killed.

"Ryan was part of a Reuters crew staying at Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit in a missile strike on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

"Two of our journalists are in hospital; one is being treated for serious injuries. Three other colleagues have been accounted for and are safe.

"We are urgently seeking more information about the attack, including by working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and we are supporting our colleagues and their families.

"We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan's family and loved ones. Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly."

Mr Evans, 38, was a former British soldier and had been working with Reuters since 2022.

He advised its journalists on safety around the world including in Ukraine, Israel and at the Paris Olympics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the hotel was hit by a Russian Iskander missile, a ballistic missile that can strike at distances up to 500km (310 miles).

"An ordinary city hotel was destroyed by the Russian Iskander," he said in his evening address on Sunday.

He added the strike was "absolutely purposeful, thought out... my condolences to family and friends".