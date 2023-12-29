British combat medic dies in Ukraine as family pay tribute to volunteer who ‘devoted her life to others’

Katherine Mielniczuk, 26, went to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022

A British woman who died as a combat medic in Ukraine “devoted her life to helping others”, her family has said.

Katherine Mielniczuk, 26, went to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, compelled to use her medical skills to help those in need.

The chemistry graduate from the University of Bristol, spent almost two years risking her life to provide medical supplies and emergency care to injured Ukrainian and foreign fighters, travelling to the most volatile stretches of the frontline and earning herself the nickname “Apache”.

She died in the early hours of Christmas Eve in eastern Ukraine, her family said on Friday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, they said.

Ms Mielniczuk was an “inspiration in resilience and grace” and the “kindest and most selfless person one could hope to meet”, her family said.

An online fundraiser has so far garnered almost £3,000 of £10,000 to repatriate Ms Mielniczuk, also known as Kasia, to the UK.

Katherine Mielniczuk travelled to the most volatile stretches of the frontline and earning herself the nickname 'Apache'

Her family said: “It is impossible to truly convey what an incredible woman Katherine was or how deeply and widely she was loved and will be missed.

“Kasia is gone, but the endless warmth, love and grace she brought to the world will never be lost”.

In a Facebook post on December 23, a day before her death, Ms Mielniczuk asked her followers to keep Ukrainian volunteers in their thoughts, writing that “many of us cannot return home or celebrate Christmas”.

She wrote: “The mental, physical, financial consequences of war are catastrophic and a kind word can hold tremendous power for us when we are losing hope and seeing tragedies daily.

“We prioritise fighting for a free Ukraine, for a prosperous and fruitful future for Ukrainian children.”

The Ukrainian volunteer organisation Project Konstantin said earlier this week: 'It is with deep regret that we announce the passing away of Katherine Mielniczuk.

"We learned of this dreadful news a couple of hours ago and after talks with her family, we have offered to help.

"All we know is that she was discovered in her bed this morning (24 December 2023), the cause of her death at this stage is not being treated as suspicious. Further information will be released later by the authorities.

"For now, we're focusing on the pain that her family is enduring and we're trying to appease their suffering by affording them the chance to fly out to Ukraine and we want to assist with repatriation costs.'

The post finished: "Rest in peace, Apache".

To support repatriation and funeral costs for Ms Mielniczuk, visit: https://donorbox.org/katherine-mielniczuk