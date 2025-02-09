How the British Council changed my life

It was with great dismay and a sense of urgency that I read Patrick Wintour’s piece about the decline of the British Council (Why the financial crisis at the British Council matters as UK pushes soft power, 25 January).

I was 13 when I discovered the tiny British Council outpost in what used to be my hometown in the east of Slovakia. I still remember my excitement at finding Roald Dahl books in English and Harry Potter audiobooks on cassette. Having access to a treasure trove of British books played a vital role in fuelling my passion for learning English and, a few years later, in securing a scholarship to go to study in the UK.

Today I live in Paris, but the subtle effects of British soft power from two decades ago still haven’t worn out. Daily, and somewhat desperately, I drink my Yorkshire Tea with milk while listening to the Today programme. More importantly, the British Council made such a lasting impression on me that I sought out its Paris office and have attended a couple of thought-provoking events here.

I believe that it is partly the British Council that kickstarted my lifelong pursuit of, and passion for, all things British – the ramifications of that presence in my early teenage years include, I believe, my Guardian Weekly subscription today. I agree that to see it disappear would be a terrible blow to UK soft power and to all those whose personal and professional growth could be enriched by access to British literature and culture.

Lenka Hudakova

Paris, France

