British counter-terror police on alert over copycat attack after New Orleans tragedy

British counter-terror police on alert over copycat attack after New Orleans tragedy

British counter-terror police have urged vigilance over the threat of copycat incidents after the attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people celebrating New Year.

The alleged perpetrator, US army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was shot dead by police and was said to have sworn allegiance to terror group Islamic State.

The tragedy was closely followed by a Tesla Cybertruck exploding in Las Vegas, a blast that killed the driver and injured others, although the incidents are not thought to be connected.

The terror threat to the UK is currently “substantial” and has been at this third of five grades since February 2022 but the perceived level is constantly being reevaluated.

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the attack in New Orleans (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has already joined other world leaders in condemning the attack. The threat against the country was described recently as “smouldering” by a top counter terror officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

World leaders are braced for the reemergence of Islamic State, a network that wreaked havoc from 2014 to 2017 before being suppressed by US forces.

The British Counter Terror Police has said that it will consider international events and if it will have any implications for the UK's national security.

Emad Al Swealmeen died after his homemade bomb detonated outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2021 (PA Wire)

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the horrific events in New Orleans including our US law enforcement colleagues.

“The terrorist threat level in the UK remains at ‘substantial’, meaning an attack is likely.

“Public vigilance is critical to our efforts to keep our communities safe and we continue to ask people to report anything that doesn’t feel right to the police.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

The UK’s threat level had been ‘severe’ after an attack on a Liverpool hospital but it was downgraded to ‘substantial’ in February 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least four terror plots have been foiled in the UK since.

Al-Arfat Hassan plotted to kill in an unspecified attack in London but was caught and he appeared in court last year. Police also foiled Edward Little before he could carry out a gun attack in Hyde Park.

In 2023, Mohammad Sohail Farooq was arrested on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks on a hospital and an RAF base in leeds. And in February 2024, a college student who wrote a “how-to” guide on weapons and bombs dedicated to “misfits” and “social nobodies” was found guilty of terror offences.

Our hearts go out to the people of New Orleans and to all those affected by this horrific attack.



Our consular team in the United States is on hand to assist any British nationals affected.



The FBI are now investigating this as a terrorist incident - this is a fast-moving… — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 1, 2025

After the events in New Orleans, British foreign secretary David Lammy tweeted: “Our hearts go out to the people of New Orleans and to all those affected by this horrific attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our consular team in the United States is on hand to assist any British nationals affected.

“The FBI [is]now investigating this as a terrorist incident - this is a fast-moving situation, and we continue to wait on further information.”

The Home Office has responded to a request for comment by advising British nationals to follow local advice and stay alert, and that the situation is under constant review.