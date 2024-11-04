British couple found dead days after devastating flash floods in Spain

A missing British couple have been found dead days after the devastating Spanish floods which have claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

The elderly pair were discovered in a sparsely-populated area where they lived near the small town of Pedralba, a 45-minute drive north-west of the east coast city of Valencia.

Mayor Andoni Leon confirmed the tragic news on Sunday, saying volunteer locals had found their bodies and that of a Spanish man themselves following a town hall-led attempt to locate those unaccounted for following Tuesday’s killer floods because no outside help had yet arrived.

The number of British nationals who have died in the flooding now stands at three. The disaster killed at least 205 people in eastern Spain.

Last week it was revealed a British 71-year-old had died in hospital after being rescued by boat from his flooded home on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre near Malaga.

Regional president Juanma Moreno confirmed his nationality as he visited one of the areas near Malaga worst-affected by flooding there.

The unnamed Brit was rescued last Tuesday by firefighters after his partner alerted the authorities because he was having an apparent heart attack and suffering from hypothermia.

He was taken initially to nearby Guadalhorce Hospital and stabilised before being transferred to a hospital in Malaga where he died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after suffering multiple organ failure.

The bodies of the British couple are understood to have been found in what was left of their home.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday but their nationalities were not confirmed by the local mayor until Sunday.

Cars trapped by flooding in Valencia (AP)

The Spaniard who died has been name locally as 44-year-old Francisco Quesada.

His neighbour Ruth Rodriguez, who found him after searching for him with family and friends, said she had starting looking after he disappeared shortly after sending her videos of the flooded River Turia near his home.

She told local press: “No-one from any of the security forces found him, it was us removing mud and debris.”

Pedralba mayor Mr Leon added: “We haven’t received any help. Thanks to all the volunteers that are arriving we are becoming almost auto-sufficient.

”The first members of Military Emergencies Unit UME, a branch of the Spanish Armed Forces, reached the municipality of around 3,000 inhabitants yesterday afternoon shortly after he voiced his concerns.

He said the town was still without drinking water and “one or two more people were still missing.”

Spain's King Felipe VI and top government officials were on Sunday pelted with mud by a crowd of angry survivors of the flooding during the first visit by the country's leaders to the centre of the suffering.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was evacuated from the scene, according to Spanish broadcaster RTVE, when the official contingent started to walk the mud-covered streets of Paiporta.

The town on the outskirts of Valencia was one of the hardest-hit areas where more than 60 people died and thousands of lives were shattered.

Police had to step in, with some officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens who hurled mud and waved shovels and poles threateningly in the air.

Spain's King Felipe speaks to people as he has mud on his face in Paiporta (REUTERS)

"Get out! Get out!" and "Killers!" the crowd shouted among other insults.

Queen Letizia and regional Valencia president Carlo Mazon were also in the contingent.

Bodyguards opened umbrellas to protect the royal visitors and officials as protesters hurled mud at them.

After being forced to seek protection, the king remained calm and made several efforts to speak to individual residents.

One person appeared to have wept on his shoulder, and he shook a man's hand.

The queen, with small dollops of mud on her hands and arms, also spoke to some women.