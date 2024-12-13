British ex paratrooper unlawfully killed in Ukraine by someone claiming to be his friend, coroner finds

Daniel Burke was found dead in Ukraine in September last year, a month after he was reported missing (Handout)

A British former paratrooper who traveled to fight in Ukraine and whose body was later found miles from the frontline was “unlawfully killed” by someone claiming to be his friend, a court has concluded.

The body of Daniel Burke, 36, from Wythenshawe in Manchester, was found last September some 27 miles from the frontline in Zaporizhzhia, eastern Ukraine, after being reported missing in August. Mr Burke had traveled there to help fight against the full-scale Russian invasion.

An inquest at Manchester City Coroner’s Office has now concluded that his killer was somebody purporting to be his friend and believed to be fighting on the same side.

“Daniel was unlawfully killed by someone who purported to be his friend,” the coroner said. “He died with bravery and valour but was killed by cowardice and dishonour.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes said their “deepest condolences” are with Mr Burke's family and close friends.

“We hope that today's ruling of unlawful killing goes some way in reassuring Daniel's family and loved ones that this wasn't an accident,” he said. “Daniel was killed and his family deserve answers.”

The family said in a statement read by Greater Manchester Police that they are still “yearning for answers”.

“As a family, we cannot do this alone,” they said.

“We are hopeful that the Ukraine authorities will progress the investigation into Daniel’s death, and we hope one day we will be able to say that we have justice for Daniel.

“Daniel had the most infectious smile and he loved making others laugh. This is how we will remember him and keep his memory alive.”

A “suspect”, who was not named during the hearing but is known by GMP to be Nourine Abdelfetah, led Ukrainian authorities to his body the following month and claimed he had shot him by accident.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Bullivant confirmed the suspect, who was known by the nickname “Jihadi Adam”, had been working with Mr Burke in Ukraine and they were “comrades”.

On 11 August last year, Mr Burke spoke to his family in the morning and planned to contact them over Facetime later that day, she said.

CCTV showed him spending the day with the suspect, and in the late afternoon travelling to an abandoned training ground.

As part of police investigations after Mr Burke went missing the suspect was interviewed and gave separate versions of events, the inquest heard.

He led police to Mr Burke’s body and told them he had accidentally killed him during a training exercise.

He claimed he had fired at least two shots – one accidentally while he was carrying Mr Burke in a training exercise and a second for reasons unknown.

The court heard a forensic post-mortem found Mr Burke had been shot at least three times – in his head, lower neck and central chest.

Ms Bullivant said results of ballistics investigations done in Ukraine suggested it was impossible to accidentally fire the weapon, an AKS74U.

The police added that specialists had conducted tests on Mr Burke’s body when it was returned to the UK and had shared their findings with Ukrainian law enforcement.

Mr Burke travelled to Ukraine in 2022 as a military volunteer. He would go on to set up his own volunteer unit in Ukraine, known as the Dark Angels, before moving to carry out frontline evacuation work.

He disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzhia early in August last year.

Previously, he served in Afghanistan in the Parachute Regiment between 2007 and 2009. He later began fighting alongside Kurdish militia in Syria against Isis in a group known as YPG.

He said he felt inspired to fight in Syria after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

He was arrested and jailed upon his return in 2019 for eight months. He described feeling confused by the arrest given the group he was fighting alongise had, at the time, been an ally of the UK.