British Farmers Drive Tractors Through Dover During Inheritance Tax Protest
Around 100 farmers drove their tractors through Dover, UK, on Wednesday, November 27, protesting inheritance tax changes, local news reports said.
Footage filmed by Steve Salter shows a line of tractors next to the harbour in Dover.
According to Kent Online, the farmers were protesting the government’s plans to impose a 20 percent inheritance tax on farm assets worth 1 million pounds or more from April 2026. Credit: Steve Salter via Storyful