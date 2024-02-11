British flipping love American-style pancakes as Waitrose notes searches up by more than half

Waitrose has noticed far more demand for American-style pancakes

Britons are planning an American pancake day, according to Waitrose, as demand for the thicker variety rises.

Searches for American pancakes are up by 57 per cent compared with 2023, the supermarket said, ahead of pancake day on Tuesday.

Sales of pancakes and crepes are also up by almost a quarter (24 per cent) compared with February 2023.

American pancakes are a staple of many restaurant brunch menus. The Breakfast Club, a chain of cafes specialising in breakfast food, offers four options including the All American which features bacon, sausage, potatoes, eggs and maple syrup.

Waitrose said searches for its recipe for Scotch pancakes with hot-smoked salmon, crispy sprouts, avocado and egg were up 163 per cent.

Pancake day, or Shrove Tuesday, marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period before Easter.

Use up store cupboard staples

The tradition developed as a way to use up some store cupboard staples including eggs, milk and sugar before the period of abstinence.

Bestsellers included Scotch pancakes, also known as drop scones, as well as buttermilk American-style pancakes, Waitrose said.

As opposed to the traditional crepe, made by combining flour, milk, and eggs, American-style pancakes use baking powder to achieve a thicker base. They are often presented in a stack rather than singly.

Traditional toppings for crepes range from lemon and sugar to Nutella and banana, while American pancakes are more likely to be varnished with berries and cream.

Will Torrent, a development chef at Waitrose, said: “Pancake day always calls for American-style pancakes in the Torrent household. I like to enrich mine with buttermilk for the extra flavour and fluffiness.”

The chef added that he tops his pancake stacks with blueberry compote, Canadian maple syrup and creme fraiche, for “the perfect sweet treat”.