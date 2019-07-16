British former world judo champion Craig Fallon dies aged 36

British former world judo champion Craig Fallon has died at the age of 36.

Craig Fallon - who won the -60kg title at the World Championships in 2005 - passed away on Monday, less than five months into his tenure as head coach of the Welsh Judo Association (WJA).

No British judo fighter has won a world title since Fallon triumphed in Cairo.

He also claimed the top prize at the 2006 European Championships and the 2007 World Cup.

He is one of only two British men - alongside Neil Adams - to be a world and European champion at the same time.

Fallon later competed at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where he placed seventh, before retiring from the sport in 2011 to take up a coaching role.

After a spell in Austria, he was appointed head coach of the WJA in March.

Chief executive Darren Warner said: "Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family during this difficult time. He was only with the organisation for a short time but was a joy to work with and will be sorely missed."

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue also paid tribute, hailing Fallon as "an outstanding judo fighter".

He said: "It is with great shock to hear of the passing of Craig.

"Craig is a son and father, as well as an outstanding judo fighter of his generation in world judo."

He added that Fallon was "the most talented judoka I have ever had the pleasure to watch competing for Great Britain", and that he will be "greatly missed by his family and the judo world".

Fallon leaves behind a partner and son.

The cause of death has not been revealed.