British garden must haves now include a bee hotel, robot lawn mower and fire pit

Summer houses, veg patches, fire pits, bee hotels and robot lawn mowers are now the must haves for Brits' outdoor spaces. A poll of 2,000 people with a garden revealed what’s hot - and what's not - in the nation's back yards. Out are space-taking garages, and in are full-blown water fountains or a pub beer garden vibe. It comes as 57 per cent don’t use their outdoor spaces as much as they should. While nearly half (47 per cent) consider it important to use their space for outdoor dining, a third (34 per cent) said they would host more get togethers if they had a nicer garden. Tracey Scully, UK managing director at the appliance brand, said: “With our research showing that people aren’t using their outdoor spaces as much as they should, we want to give people the chance to see how they can easily transform their garden into a hosting hotspot through small, simple changes."