British girl, 13, dies while on holiday in Florida

A 13-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a holiday park where you can swim with dolphins.

Anna Beaumont, 13, from Wales was taken to hospital from Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said she was hospitalised on Tuesday, but died the next day.

In a statement, the police said: “We are sorry to report that on May 29 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The medical examiner’s office in Orlando said on Thursday that the death was accidental and the cause was drowning, the Independent reported.

In a statement shared with the BBC, Andrew Williams, headteacher at Anna’s school, Radyr Comprehensive, said: “The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives.”

Anna Beaumont was a Year 8 pupil at Radyr Comprehensive school in Cardiff

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time.”

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort and sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.

The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: “Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday (May 28).

“Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

“Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.”

It comes after a fellow pupil of the Radyr Comprehensive, Aryan Ghoniya, 13, drowned in the River Taff while playing with friends two years ago.

Aryan - known as the “little Professor” to his family - was found in the waters 55 minutes later by emergency services

Aryan was very “bright” and had a following on TikTok after posting a video naming 109 countries which gained more than a million hits.

Discovery Cove describes itself as an “all-inclusive day resort” on its website, and says it offers opportunities to swim with dolphins and snorkel among tropical fish.

It is a sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.