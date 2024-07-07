British Grand Prix LIVE! F1 race stream and updates

British Grand Prix LIVE!

Silverstone is ready for today’s British Grand Prix, which marks the halfway point of the 2024 Formula One season. George Russell sits on pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, raising fans’ hopes that a home favourite will take the chequered flag.

Max Verstappen has dominated much of the F1 campaign but the Red Bull has been reeled in by McLaren and Mercedes in recent weeks, leading to a far more interesting set of races even if the chances of him winning a fourth title in a row are rather substantial.

Anything can happen this afternoon given the wet weather forecast which could push driver ability and team strategy to the limit. You can follow all the latest updates from Silverstone right here with Standard Sport’s LIVE race blog!

Start time: 3pm BST | Silverstone

12:49 , Marc Mayo

We are two hours away from lights out at Silverstone so it’s time for the drivers’ parade, which you can tune into live below.

Coming up later on will be a Red Arrows’ flypast before the national anthem.

Three British drivers at the front... the Silverstone crowd have plenty to look forward to! 🇬🇧



George Russell ecstatic to be on pole position

12:45 , Marc Mayo

George Russell hailed the best Saturday of his life after leading Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a stunning British one-two-three in qualifying at Silverstone.

Fifty-six years have passed since three Britons started a Formula One race from the front of field. On New Year's Day in 1968, Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart occupied the top three grid spots for the South African Grand Prix.

The last time three British drivers began their home race at the front was six years previously at Aintree, when Clark started ahead of John Surtees and Innes Ireland.

"This is definitely one of the best feelings I've ever had on a Saturday afternoon," said a jubilant Russell.

"The car was just insane, and without doubt one of the best feelings I've ever had on this circuit. Crossing the line and seeing my name in first place was just amazing.

"There's no guarantees for tomorrow but we really feel like we're riding this wave at the moment.

"The crowd gave us so much energy, and I don't think Silverstone could've dreamt of having three Brits in the top three."

Drivers arrive in the paddock

12:30 , Marc Mayo

Charles Leclerc indulges in a ‘bring your dog to work day’ with pup Leo joining him at the track today.

Lewis Hamilton among the others clocking in.

Weather forecast

12:20 , Marc Mayo

There is more than a 50 per cent chance of rain hitting during the race, and it could come and go meaning strategy will be tested to the full.

There is rain in the air now and the most likely scenario is that we start on a wet track which dries out during the race.

Temperatures and winds should be mild.

The starting grid

12:11 , Marc Mayo

George Russell - Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Lando Norris - McLaren Max Verstappen - Red Bull Oscar Piastri - McLaren Nico Hulkenberg - Haas Carlos Sainz - Ferrari Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Alex Albon - Williams Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Logan Sargeant - Williams Yuki Tsunoda - RB Zhou Guanyu - Sauber Daniel Ricciardo - RB Valtteri Bottas - Sauber Kevin Magnussen - Haas Esteban Ocon - Alpine Sergio Perez - Red Bull Pierre Gasly - Alpine

How to watch the British Grand Prix

12:04 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the British Grand Prix will be shown live on free-to-air network Channel 4 as well as Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app with a free stream also available via the Channel 4 website and app.

British Grand Prix LIVE!

11:56 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the British Grand Prix!

This race marks the 12th of the 2024 F1 season and the halfway stage as a triple-header across Europe wraps up.

George Russell swept to victory in Austria last time out after Lando Norris and Max Verstappen’s tangle, and it is the Mercedes on pole position today ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Rain is in the forecast too so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, weather updates, race action and reaction from Silverstone, with lights out pencilled in for 3pm BST!