‘British homes for British workers’ plan under consideration by Downing Street

British citizens would be able to jump social housing waiting lists under ‘British homes for British workers’ proposals being considered in Downing Street.

Officials are set to launch a consultation in the next few weeks on how they can give Britons priority for council homes.

The plans echo changes made by Gordon Brown in the dying days of his government which allowed housing providers choosing between two households of equivalent need to take into account how long they have lived in the area.

Mr Brown also proposed a set of policies which he described as “British jobs for British workers”.

But the Conservative proposals – which were first trailed last summer – are understood to go much further, according to the Guardian.

‘Potentially unworkable’

The move has been criticised as potentially unworkable by housing charities.

Polly Neate, the chief executive of the housing charity Shelter, said: “This policy amounts to nothing more than scapegoating at its worst.

“It is unnecessary, unenforceable and unjust. Not only does it ignore the fact that there are already stringent rules so only UK citizens or those with settled status can access homes for social rent, but it blames a group of people for a housing emergency that they did not create.”

No 10 discussed the proposals last summer and originally wanted them to be part of last autumn’s King’s Speech, but decided instead to focus on reform of the rental and leasehold markets.

The scheme has been revived in an attempt to boost the party’s ratings on immigration.

Under current rules, local housing authorities are meant to decide social housing allocation based on need, giving priority to those who are homeless or living in overcrowded or squalid conditions.

Refugees are allowed to claim social housing, but anyone who is not entitled to benefits is not, meaning most foreigners in the UK are already excluded.

The latest government figures show that 90 per cent of the lead tenants in social housing are British citizens. In certain areas, however, that figure is much lower.

In the London borough of Brent, 40 per cent of new social homes were let to foreign nationals in 2021/22, while in Southwark the figure was 29 per cent.

Fall foul of equalities law

One option would be to discriminate on the basis of nationality, but such a move is likely to fall foul of equalities law.

A more plausible change would be to bar refugees from gaining access to social housing, but this would be controversial given that those who have successfully been given refugee status are supposed to be allowed full access to social benefits.

Those who have come to the UK under the Ukrainian or Afghan resettlement schemes are likely to be protected, however, sources said.

Ministers could also seek to strengthen the rules introduced by Mr Brown’s government so that people have to show they have stronger or longer connections to an area before being given priority for housing.

The Guardian said the plan was due to be announced this week, but was postponed at the last minute after some officials warned that it would look bad to do so in the same week that Grenfell Tower victims were testifying about their experiences.

Any policy proposals are unlikely to be implemented in time for the election.

“This looks like a piece of electioneering more than anything else,” said one government source.

Downing Street declined to comment on “policy speculation”.