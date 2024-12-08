British Independent Film Award Winners: ‘Anora’ Wins Best International Independent Film — Updating Live
The 2024 British Independent Film Awards are about to start at the Roundhouse in London.
The subversive Irish flick Kneecap leads this year’s British Independent Film Award nominations with 14 nods, including Best Director and Best Screenplay. Directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film’s impressive noms haul also includes nods for Best Debut Screenwriter, Best British Independent Film, and eight craft categories, including Best Casting and Best Cinematography.
Kneecap debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and has been picked to represent Ireland in the International Feature Film category of the 97th annual Academy Awards.
Trailing Kneecap is Rose Glass’ punk rock flick Love Lies Bleeding, which landed 12 nominations. The film’s noms include Best British Independent Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. The film’s two leads, Katy O’Brian and Kristen Stewart, also landed nods for Best Joint Lead Performance.
Elsewhere, Saoirse Ronan’s indie flick The Outrun landed nine noms, and Andrea Arnold’s fifth feature Bird picked up seven nods. Follow along as we update the winners live below.
2024 BIFA winners
Best British Independent Film
Best International Independent Film
ANORA
Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema
Best Lead Performance
Best Screenplay sponsored by Apple Original Films
Best Supporting Performance
Best Joint Lead Performance
The Douglas Hickox Award
(Best Debut Director)
Breakthrough Producer
Breakthrough Performance
SUSAN CHARDY, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Best Debut Screenwriter
sponsored by Film4
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
Grand Theft Hamlet
The Raindance Maverick Award
GRAND THEFT HAMLET
Best Feature Documentary
WITCHES
Best British Short Film
WANDER TO WONDER
Best Casting
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
Best Effects
Best Music Supervision
Best Make-Up & Hair Design
Best Original Music
Best Production Design
Best Sound
