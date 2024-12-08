British Independent Film Award Winners: ‘Anora’ Wins Best International Independent Film — Updating Live

The 2024 British Independent Film Awards are about to start at the Roundhouse in London.

The subversive Irish flick Kneecap leads this year’s British Independent Film Award nominations with 14 nods, including Best Director and Best Screenplay. Directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film’s impressive noms haul also includes nods for Best Debut Screenwriter, Best British Independent Film, and eight craft categories, including Best Casting and Best Cinematography.

Kneecap debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and has been picked to represent Ireland in the International Feature Film category of the 97th annual Academy Awards.

Trailing Kneecap is Rose Glass’ punk rock flick Love Lies Bleeding, which landed 12 nominations. The film’s noms include Best British Independent Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. The film’s two leads, Katy O’Brian and Kristen Stewart, also landed nods for Best Joint Lead Performance.

Elsewhere, Saoirse Ronan’s indie flick The Outrun landed nine noms, and Andrea Arnold’s fifth feature Bird picked up seven nods. Follow along as we update the winners live below.

2024 BIFA winners

Best British Independent Film

Best International Independent Film

ANORA

Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema

Best Lead Performance

Best Screenplay sponsored by Apple Original Films

Best Supporting Performance

Best Joint Lead Performance

The Douglas Hickox Award

(Best Debut Director)



Breakthrough Producer

Breakthrough Performance

SUSAN CHARDY, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Best Debut Screenwriter

sponsored by Film4

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Grand Theft Hamlet

The Raindance Maverick Award

GRAND THEFT HAMLET

Best Feature Documentary

WITCHES

Best British Short Film

WANDER TO WONDER

Best Casting

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

Best Effects

Best Music Supervision

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

Best Original Music

Best Production Design

Best Sound

