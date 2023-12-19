British intelligence assisting Ecuador police in hunt for kidnapped businessman

Security officials believe Mr Armstrong was snatched by Los Tiguerones after he refused to pay them a monthly protection fee - HANDOUT/Agripac/AFP via Getty Images

British intelligence services are assisting the Ecuadorian police in the hunt for a Yorkshire businessman kidnapped from his South American home.

Colin Armstrong, 78, a former honorary consul was reportedly dragged from his ranch in the early hours of Saturday morning and taken captive.

It is understood the “elaborate kidnap plot” involved more than 15 men who bundled Mr Armstrong into a black BMW he owned with his Colombian partner, who was later found abandoned near the scene.

British intelligence officers are involved in the investigation, a source inside Ecuador’s security forces told The Telegraph.

“Their role is advisory rather than operational for now,” the source said.

Security officials suspect the brutal Ecuadorian gang Los Tiguerones kidnapped Mr Armstrong after he refused to pay them a monthly protection fee.

“It’s the most likely reason for the kidnapping at this point,” the source said.

‘We have to keep an open mind’

Los Tiguerones is one of the country’s biggest organised crime groups with links to Mexican cartels.

Alongside their drug trafficking operations, they run large extortion rackets charging large and small businesses for supposed protection.

The police are also understood to be investigating Mr Armstrong’s partner, Katherine Paola Santos, for alleged links to the kidnapping.

“But this is routine more than anything else at the moment,” the source said. “We have to keep an open mind.”

Ricardo Vanegas, an Ecuadorian lawyer and former MP, has claimed Ms Santos was born Alberto Santos and is a transgender woman.

“Following the kidnap of Colin Armstrong, it’s become known that Katherine Paola Santos was born in the Colombian city of Barranquilla and began having surgery to look more feminine and that her birth name is Alberto Santos”, he wrote on Twitter.

“It appears she is now being investigated by prosecutors and police in Ecuador over the kidnap of Colin Armstrong.”

A video posted on social media, purportedly of the house where Mr Armstrong was kidnapped, shows blood-stained sheets on a bed and ransacked rooms.

Mr Armstrong was Britain’s former honorary consul in the city of Guayaquil until his son, Nick Armstrong, took over in 2016.

The younger Armstrong, who helps run the family estate in North Yorkshire, is believed to have flown to Ecuador to help police locate his father.

‘We just want my father back’

Mr Armstrong’s daughter Diana Armstrong-Bruns, an estate agent based in California, told Mail Online: “This is a critical time, we’ve been told not to say anything to anyone. We just want my father back.”

Mr Armstrong, who was awarded an OBE in 2011, is the founder and owner of an agricultural company, Agripac, and owner of the 500-acre Tupgill Park Estate in North Yorkshire.

The estate is open to the public and features a garden built by Mr Armstrong and Malcolm Tempest, an architect.

In Ecuador, Mr Armstrong lives at Rancho Rodeo Grande near the town of Baba in Los Rios province.

The investigation into his disappearance is being led by Cesar Zapata, general commander of the country’s National Police force, and a specialist anti-kidnap and extortion unit called Unase.

The kidnapping of wealthy expats is a rising crime in Ecuador and is often carried out by drug trafficking gangs, who hold Westerners to ransom.

A government press release from the British Embassy in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, in 2013 shows Mr Armstrong pictured alongside his wife and others celebrating the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s coronation.

The Foreign Office previously said it was in contact with authorities following the disappearance of a British man.

