British Isa will be created ‘to encourage investment in UK firms’, Hunt confirms

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that the government will create a tax-free British Isa as part of efforts to encourage more investment in UK companies and offset anxiety over foundering interest in London’s stock market.

The chancellor’s heavily trailed scheme to create a British Isa – or individual savings account – could allow consumers to plough up to £5,000 into UK businesses, including stocks and debt, without having to pay capital gains tax on any money made on those investments.

The move will support similarly well-publicised plans – originally announced during the autumn statement in November – to sell a portion of the government’s remaining 32% in NatWest Group to consumers this summer.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Hunt said the sale was part of efforts to “create opportunities for a generation of new retail investors to engage with public markets”. The government is aiming to return NatWest to private ownership by 2026, nearly two decades after its £46bn taxpayer bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

The British Isa will add to the existing stocks and shares Isa available to UK consumers, which gives account holders the ability invest up to £20,000 tax-free, but without any restrictions on where companies they invest in are based.

The plans had been pushed by “200 representatives from the City and our high growth sector”, the chancellor said, and would “encourage more people to invest in UK assets”.

“After a consultation on its implementation, I’ll introduce a brand new British Isa which will allow an additional £5,000 annual investment for investments in UK equity with all the tax advantages of other Isas,” he said.

“This will be on top of the existing Isa allowances, to ensure British savers can benefit from the growth of the most promising UK businesses, as well as supporting those businesses with the capital to expand.”

Hunt did not announce any changes to the 0.5% stamp duty on direct share purchases, which lobby groups including TheCityUK and UK Finance have said may be hampering further stock market investment. The tax is applied to any stock investments outside of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and those on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Brian Byrnes, the head of personal finance at the investment platform Moneybox, said:“It is unlikely the British Isa will deliver real benefit to the vast majority of retail investors.

“The fact is that with a very small minority of investors currently able to max out the current £20,000 tax-free limit, the additional £5,000 allowance will likely solely benefit a small group of wealthier investors who are able to take advantage of it.



“To drive a real culture shift towards investing in the UK, more focus needs to be put on empowering everyday consumers to reach their financial goals in life, helping people build positive saving and investing habits earlier in life to build wealth for the future with greater confidence.”