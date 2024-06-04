British-Israeli Nadav Popplewell among four more hostages confirmed dead in Gaza

A British-Israeli man who was taken hostage by Hamas alongside his mother has been murdered in captivity, according to Israel’s military.

Nadav Popplewell, 51, originally from Wakefield, was confirmed dead on Monday, following new intelligence received by Israel.

Mr Popplewell is one of four people abducted by Hamas on 7 October who the military said it had established were killed while together during an Israeli operation in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The others were Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, and Amiram Cooper, 85. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas, according to the IDF.

Hamas last month released undated footage of Mr Popplewell showing him bruised and with an injured right eye.

He spoke to the camera to give his name and age in the footage released in May.

Nadav Popplewell was taken hostage in the October 7 Hamas attacks (family handout/PA) (PA Media)

However, just hours later they issued a second video in which they claimed he had died of wounds suffered during an Israeli missile strike on Gaza earlier in the conflict.

An Israeli community released a statement also confirming Mr Popplewell's death.

It said: “Kibbutz Nirim announces with deep sorrow the death of abductee Nadav Popplewell in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza.”

His older brother Roi Popplewell, 54, was shot and killed by terrorists behind his home on the kibbutz that same day.

Israel entered Gaza after Hamas' attack in which it killed around 1,200 people and abducted about 250.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

More than 36,000 people have died in Gaza following Israel’s retaliation which started with a bombing campaign, according to the Hamas run health ministry.