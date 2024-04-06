British man, 25, 'fighting for life' after falling from third floor balcony in Majorca

Flats near the hotel in Magaluf (Google Maps)

A British holidaymaker is reportedly fighting for his life after falling from a third-floor balcony in Magaluf.

The Mirror reported on Saturday that the unnamed 25-year-old man has "very serious" injuries to his face and head that followed an incident in the Spanish resort city.

Majorcan police have not released details of the man’s nationality but the island’s press has said it was a Brit who fell from the balcony in Federico Garcia Lorca street at around 6am.

Reports have said the man was conscious but with injuries to the head and face - and was seen to be bleeding heavily.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin said that the man was drinking and had possibly lost his balance before falling, but this report has also not been confirmed by the police.

El Mundo reported that the fall was around six metres and that the man was in fact 27.

He was taken to the Son Espases University Hospital’s Medical Emergency Coordination Centre and remains in a critical condition.

“He apparently fell trying to jump over a six-metre wall that separates the street from the patio of the building,” an article states.

Around 750,000 Brits travel to Majorca every year for a holiday and the vast majority of incidents are trouble free.