British man among at least 95 dead in ‘apocalyptic’ Spanish flash flooding

A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street after flooding in Valencia on Wednesday - AP

Credit: radiovalencia/X, WorldCrisisRepo/X, Weathermonitors/X

A British pensioner is among at least 95 people to be killed in flash flooding that has wreaked havoc across eastern and southern Spain.

The 71-year-old British man died in the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre in Malaga, hours after being rescued from his home, according to Juanma Morena, Andalucia’s president.

At least 92 people have died in Valencia, where torrential rain surged through towns and cities, causing cars, lorries and parts of buildings to be swept away. Two people died in Castilla and one in Malaga.

Around 1,000 troops have been deployed to Valencia, where the town of Chiva experienced a year’s worth of rain in just eight hours.

Cadiz, in Spain’s southern Andalucia region, is braced for more devastation on Wednesday evening as the city continues under a red weather alert until midnight.

07:58 PM GMT

07:40 PM GMT

More storms expected across Spanish coast tomorrow

Storms are expected to hit “many places” along the coast of Spain on Thursday morning, the meteorological service of Catalonia has warned.

It added that some gusts of “strong easterly wind” will persist.

07:33 PM GMT

Pictured: Aftermath of Spain’s devastating floods

Spain’s meteorological office, Aemet, said that more than 300 litres of rain per square metre (30cm) had fallen in the area between Utiel and the town of Chiva, 20 miles (50km) away, on Tuesday.

In Chiva, almost an entire year’s worth of rain had fallen in just eight hours.

Residents stand outside their homes next to damaged belongings after floods in Utiel, Spain - REUTERS

A woman is hugged by a friend after spending the night stranded at her home with her family due to floods in Utiel, Spain - REUTERS

Many cars were upended as they were swept away by the flash floods and heavy rain - Getty Images Europe

07:18 PM GMT

‘Everything has fallen’ Spanish mayor says as dozens die in ‘apocalyptic’ flooding

The mayor of a town in Valencia said “everything has fallen” due to “Dantesque” flooding in the Spanish region.

Consuelo Tarazona, the mayor of Horno de Alcedo, said cars and lorries had been swept away due to the floods, which has so far killed at least 95 people across Spain.

“Walls have fallen, fences have fallen, everything has fallen,” she told local broadcaster RTVE.

It came as Margarita Robles, Spain’s defence minister, said more than 1,000 troops were being deployed to Valencia to face an “unprecedented phenomenon”.

Madrid has been unable to say how many people are missing as rescue teams struggle to move through massive amounts of water.

Meanwhile, Cadiz, a city nearly 800km south of Valencia in Andalucia, has been placed under a red weather alert, meaning there is an “extreme risk” to life until midnight on Wednesday.

A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street after flooding in Valencia on Wednesday - AP

06:26 PM GMT

Death toll rises to at least 95

At least 95 people have been killed in the flash floods that ripped across Spain, according to local authorities.

They reported that 92 people have died in Valencia, two in Castilla and one in Malaga.

06:09 PM GMT

British man, 71, dies in Malaga

A 71-year-old British man has died in hospital hours after being rescued from his home in Malaga, the president of the Andalusian government has announced.

Juanma Morena, in a post on X, said the man was rescued on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre.

The man had suffered from hypothermia and died after several cardiac arrests, Mr Morena added.

⚫Lamentamos confirmar que un británico de 71 años ha fallecido en el hospital horas después de ser rescatado de su casa a las afueras de Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga. Presentaba hipotermia y falleció tras sufrir varias paradas cardiorrespiratorias.



Un abrazo para su familia. — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) October 30, 2024

05:37 PM GMT

Did Valencia raise the alarm too late?

Questions have been asked if the alarm was raised too late to save people’s lives from the flash floods.

Hundreds of people were trapped through the night from Tuesday because roads were cut off.

However, the civil protection warning to stay at home was not sent out until 8.15pm on Tuesday night.

Carlos Mazón, the regional president of Valencia, had said earlier on Tuesday morning that the storm was expected to lessen in intensity by 6pm.

But the Chief Inspector of Firefighters of Valencia, José Miguel Basset, denied any delays in the warnings.

He said Aemet, Spain’s meteorological agency, had issued emergency alerts on time, according to the El Mundo newspaper.

Cars are piled in the street’s of the Sedavi area in Valencia, after flash floods hit the region - Getty Images Europe

A resident tries to clean his flooded home in the municipality of La Hoz de la Vieja, in the province of Teruel, Spain - Shutterstock

05:03 PM GMT

What damage has been done so far?

At least 72 people have been killed after torrential rain battered the eastern region of Valencia, and an unconfirmed number of people are thought to be missing.

Meteorologists said a year’s rain had fallen in eight hours in parts of south-eastern Spain - this is known as the Dana phenomenon.

The deadly floods caused pile-ups on highways and submerged farmland in a region that produces two-thirds of the citrus fruit grown in Spain, a leading global exporter.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised to rebuild infrastructure that had been destroyed.

Criticism has been directed towards the regional government of Valencia, which eliminated the Valencia Emergency Unit (UVE) upon taking office in 2023.

More than 1,000 troops have been deployed to help with the rescue operation.

Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas.

Power company i-DE, owned by Europe’s biggest utility, Iberdrola, said about 150,000 clients in Valencia had no electricity.

04:42 PM GMT

Mayor says people were ‘trapped like rats’

A local mayor in Valencia has described people being “trapped like rats” as the flash floods hit.

Ricardo Gabaldon, mayor of the town of Utiel, told national broadcaster RTVE that yesterday “was the worst day of my life”.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres,” he said.

Mr Gabaldon said several people were still missing.

A woman cries in a street covered in mud following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia - AFP

Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia - AFP

04:26 PM GMT

Dozens feared dead in town cut off by ‘apocalyptic’ flash floods in Spain

The mayor of a Spanish town entirely cut off by severe flooding has warned that the deluge could have caused “dozens of deaths”.



Maribel Albalat said Paiporta, 10 km southwest of Valencia, said “nothing works” and the town does not “even have water”.

The mayor said she feared “dozens” of deaths as rescuers deal with fallout of “apocalyptic” flooding which overwhelmed his town and others along the mountainous coastline of east Spain.

Ms Albalat said it was “worse than the flood of 1957”, which killed at least 81 people in the Valencia region.

As rescuers sift through the flood damage, which submerged villages and severed roads, there are fears that the toll will rise significantly.

04:20 PM GMT

Watch: streets flooded as Cadiz placed under rare red weather alert

We reported earlier that Cadiz had been placed under a rare red weather alert, meaning there is an “extreme risk” to life, until midnight Wednesday (see post at 15:29).

New footage has emerged of aggressive waters raging through the streets of Jerez, Cadiz’s most populous region, and flooding many buildings.

Así está la calle porvera de Jerez #Dana pic.twitter.com/epCxrJrsTd — Λlberto ◢ ◤ (@Razacoso) October 30, 2024

03:56 PM GMT

Valencia mayor calls scenes ‘Dantesque’

The mayor of a town in Valencia has described the floods as “Dantesque”, adding that “everything ha[d] fallen”.

Consuelo Tarazona, the mayor of Horno de Alcedo, called the flood-induced destruction a “disaster”.

“The whole town is flooded. Cars have been swept away, there’s a lorry in the middle of the highway. Walls have fallen, fences have fallen, everything has fallen,” she told local broadcaster RTVE.

“Firefighters were rescuing people from the water, families who were up to their necks in water,” she said.

Ms Tarazona added that the firefighters had to travel by dinghy, as their trucks couldn’t withstand the strong torrents.

“We still have a lot of water, we can’t get through...we received the emergency warning but never expected anything like this,” she said.

03:44 PM GMT

Valencia president shuts down fake evacuation misinformation

Valencian president Carlos Mazon has shut down fake evacuation notices caused by a reported burst dam in Valencia.

In a video posted on X, president Mazon made a plea for people to stop spreading “hoaxes” about a fake evacuation in Valencia’s Horta Sud region.

“Please, let’s not be participants in the hoaxes. It is important to follow the information through official channels. No town in L’Horta Sud is being evacuated,” he said.

No hay previsión de desbordamientos ni anuncios de evacuaciones. Tanto el 112 como el número habilitado para los familiares de desaparecidos, el 900 365 112, siguen funcionando. Para cualquier duda, solo canales oficiales. Gracias. pic.twitter.com/1BbP45NIQe — Carlos Mazón (@carlos_mazon_) October 30, 2024

03:29 PM GMT

Cadiz is placed under rare urgent red weather alert

Several areas of Cadiz have been placed on a red weather alert, as Andalucia braces for further onslaught of heavy rain and storms.

The warning, which means there is an “extreme risk” to life, is in place until midnight Wednesday, as experts fear up to 120mm of rain could fall per square metre.

The regions most as risk include Jerez de la Frontera, Arcos de la Frontera and Medina-Sidonia.

The rest of Cadiz, including the coast from Sanlucar to La Linea, is on an orange warning of up to 80mm of rain.

03:15 PM GMT

British couple trapped in car for 10 hours: ‘we are the lucky ones’

A British couple told Sky News the floods trapped them in their car for almost 10 hours.

Vitalij Farafonov and his wife, who was not named, were visiting Valencia on a yoga retreat when they were diverted by police from a motorway at 8pm on Tuesday night.

“It was mayhem as we counted nine or 10 overturned lorries on a half-mile stretch of the motorway,” the non-executive director at Holland & Barrett said.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “As I say, we are the lucky ones.”

La Guardia Civil con la ayuda de varias personas sacando a la gente ATRAPADA en los coches (Valencia)



pic.twitter.com/yHHVpfdY18 — Padronso (@TitoPadronso) October 30, 2024

03:02 PM GMT

Spain declares three days of mourning after flash floods

Spanish minister Ángel Víctor Torres Pérez has announced that the country will observe three days of mourning from Thursday to Saturday to remember those killed and effected by the historic floods.

He told a news conference that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke with King Felipe VI at a crisis committee meting and informed him of the official days of mourning.

02:58 PM GMT

What’s happened so far?

At least 72 people have been killed by the historic floods that have wracked Spain.

Some 51 of these deaths were concentrated in the Valencia province on Spain’s east coast. A year’s worth of rain fell in the town of Chiva near Valencia in just eight hours, leading to cascades of mud and water ripping through streets.

Rescue efforts have seen more than 1,000 soldiers deployed to affected areas, as helicopters and dinghies are used to evacuate residents.

Spain’s King Felipe VI said he was “devastated” by the floods.

02:52 PM GMT

Pictured: Mountain of cars piles up in Valencia streets

Piles of cars dragged through the streets have now formed a mountain of vehicles in Valencia, which is experiencing the brunt of the worst floods seen in Spain for three decades.

Footage uploaded to social media also showed floodwaters knocking down bridges and other video appears to show people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.

Piles of cars have littered the streets of Valencia - ASA/GC/SM

02:39 PM GMT

Pictured: Spanish troops evacuate residents

More than 1,000 soldiers have been deployed from Spain’s emergency response units to the devastated areas, and the ministry of defence offered mobile morgues if needed.

The soldiers can be seen evacuating residents in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete on Wednesday.

Red alerts for rainfall have been issued by the State Meterological Agency in multiple regions across Valencia.

Emergency workers clear debris the morning after heavy rains and flash floods hit the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete on Tuesday - Getty Images Europe

The Spanish Army deployed Special Operations Forces to evacuate residents in the flood-hit region of Letur, in Spain’s south-eastern province of Albacete - Shutterstock

02:31 PM GMT

Spanish authorities warn about ‘false information’ online

Local Spanish authorities have issued warnings about false information about affected reigons circulating on social media.

In a post on X, the Manises City Council warned people not to disseminate “false information”, adding that all updates will be communicated thorugh official channels.

It added that there was no risk of overflow at the Manises Dam in the municipality.

‼️Preguem que no es difonguen falses informacions i que se seguisquen només les comunicacions realitzades a través dels canals oficials de @GVA112, @apuntnoticies i l'ajuntament



❌A La Presa de #Manises no hi ha cap perill de desbordament, sino una apertura d'aigua controlada pic.twitter.com/lr8NwtXYal — Ajuntament de Manises (@AytoManises) October 30, 2024

02:24 PM GMT

‘Crminal companies’: outrage as supermarket sends delivery drivers into floods

Mercadona, one of Spain’s biggest supermarkets, has come under fire for claiming flooded towns ‘were fine’ before a driver had to be rescued from that deadly torrents that have killed at least 72.

A spokesperson for Mercadona told the Olive Press that ‘the town was fine’ when the driver went out to make the order.

“Since yesterday and today, Mercadona has been following the instructions of the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all its workers,” she said.

“We only received the emergency notice for the province of Valencia at around 8pm.

Moment en que els rescatadors del GERA i helicòpter V-990 de @BombersValencia arriben a un vehicle atrapat per l'aigua a Alzira i rescaten el seu conductor i després també un altra conductora a Alzira.

La màxima prioritat dels bombers està sent els rescats en tota la província. pic.twitter.com/KagEyOTpdX — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) October 29, 2024

02:16 PM GMT

Death count rises to 72

The number of people killed by the historic flooding in Spain has risen to 72, according to authorities.

At least 70 have died in Valencia, which has felt witnessed the most destruction, and two people have died in Castilla La Mancha, central Spain.

The flooding is the worst to hit Spain for three decades.

02:07 PM GMT

Spain’s King Felipe VI ‘devastated’ by floods

Spain’s King Felipe VI said he was “devastated” by the floods, and sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims.

Radio and TV stations have reportedly been receiving hundreds of calls for help from people trapped in flooded areas or searching for loved ones.

02:04 PM GMT

‘If anyone had fallen, the current would have dragged them away’

In Valencia, one woman told of terrifying scenes as motorway drivers realised a torrent of water was heading towards them and formed a human chain to escape along a raised central reservation.

“Thank goodness no one slipped because if anyone had fallen, the current would have dragged them away,” Patricia Rodriguez, 45, told El País newspaper.

Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia - AP

A man is transported in a dinghy, as many are rescued from their cars and homes - A/NPZ/SM

01:59 PM GMT

Watch: Floods sweep away vehicles in Spain

Piles of cars swept away by floods have now littered the streets of Valencia, where 62 people have been killed since floods battered the region on Tuesday.

Some vehicles are chaotically stacked on top of each other, as soon remain partially submerged by the waters.

It comes amid reports that a number of people have been trapped in their vehicles by the cascades.

Credit: radiovalencia/X

01:55 PM GMT

EU chief: ‘what we’re seeing in Spain is devastating’

President of the EU comission Ursula von der Leyen has called the floods in Spain “devastating” and said that the EU has “already offered support.”

The president added that the EU’s civil protection mechanism had been mobilised.

What we're seeing in Spain is devastating.



My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the rescue teams.



The EU has already offered support.



Copernicus has been activated.



The #EUCivilProtection can be mobilised.



Europa está lista para ayudar https://t.co/SOsCIxHwvV — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 30, 2024

01:52 PM GMT

Watch: helicopter rescues child from house in flood-hit Spain

Spanish civil guards used a helicopter to rescue a stranded child from a house cut off by flash floods on Tuesday.

The floods have reportedly killed at least 64, with many more feared missing.

Credit: GUARDIA CIVIL VIA X

01:51 PM GMT

People trapped in supermarket and care home in Spain floods

A local mayor in Valencia has described people being “trapped like rats” as the flash floods hit.

Ricardo Gabaldon, mayor of the town of Utiel, told national broadcaster RTVE that yesterday “was the worst day of my life”.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres,” he said.

Mr Gabaldon added that several people were still missing.

Credit: WorldCrisisRepo/X, Weathermonitors/X

01:46 PM GMT

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you the latest updates from the floods in Spain.