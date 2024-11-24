British man captured while fighting with Ukraine

Christy Cooney - BBC News
·1 min read
A man believed to be James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, a former British Army soldier captured while fighting for Ukraine, is seen wearing green military clothing and sat in front of a plain brown background.
[BBC]

A British man has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, according to reports.

In a video circulating online, a man dressed in military clothing identifies himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, and says he formerly served in the British Army.

Russian state news agency Tass quotes a military source saying that what they call a "UK mercenary" had been "taken prisoner in the Kursk area" of Russia, part of which Ukraine has held since launching a surprise offensive in August.

The Foreign Office said it was "supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention".

In the video, first posted to the Telegram messaging platform, Mr Anderson tells a man questioning him from behind a camera that he served as a private in the British Army from 2019 to 2023.

He says he joined the Ukraine's International Legion - a military unit made up of foreign volunteers - after losing his job and seeing reports on television about the war.

He says he flew to Krakow in Poland from Luton and travelled from there by bus to the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine launched a surprise attack into Kursk on 6 August, advancing up to 18 miles (29km) and taking control of around 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.

Russia has deployed some 50,000 troops to the region, and has begun retaking territory amid fierce fighting.

