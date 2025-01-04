British man from Chelsea, Edward Pettifer, among 14 killed in New Orleans truck attack

Edward Pettifer, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street.

Edward Pettifer, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street. Photograph: Met police

A British man was among 14 people killed in a New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans, it has been confirmed.

The Metropolitan police said they were supporting the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, of Chelsea, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street.

His family said he was a “wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many”.

The New Orleans coroner gave Pettifer’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries”.

Fourteen people died and at least 35 others were injured when the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, allegedly ploughed a pick-up truck through crowds of New Year’s revellers.

The 42-year-old Texan allegedly got out of the vehicle and fired a gun before being shot by police.

Pettifer’s family said in a statement: “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.

“We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

“We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you.”

The Met police said family liaison officers were supporting Pettifer’s family and helping them through the process of returning his body to the UK.

The Foreign Office also said it was supporting the victim’s family and was in contact with US authorities.

The New Orleans mayor, LaToya Cantrell, said at a press conference the victims and their families “matter” to the entire city.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victim’s families,” she said.

The attack took place in the city’s popular French Quarter about 3.15am local time on New Year’s Day.

The New Orleans coroner said one of those killed remained unidentified with the others coming from the US, the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 63.

It is believed the suspect acted alone.

The FBI confirmed an Islamic State flag was found inside the vehicle and explosive devices were found nearby

Earlier this week, the US president, Joe Biden, said the attacker posted a video that indicated he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

Condemnation of the terrorist incident came from countries including Britain, France, Germany and Mexico.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

The foreign secretary, David Lammy, said consular officials in the US would be on hand to help any British nationals affected.

With PA Media