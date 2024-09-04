British man dead and woman missing after Majorca flash flooding

Majorca was affected by storms with heavy rain on Tuesday - ASA/GC/SM

A British hiker has been found dead and a British woman is missing after flash flooding in Majorca.

The body of the 32-year-old man was found today following heavy rain near the popular Torrent de Pareis walking route in the Tramuntana mountain range, northwest Majorca.

The group of ten hikers became trapped in the floods on Tuesday and had to be rescued by the Spanish civil guard, according to local media.

A emergency services spokesman said: “The body of one of the missing tourists has been found.

“Police and firefighters are continuing the search for the second.”

A spokesman for the civil guard said rescue services had taken precautions before the floods.

Majorca's rescue services took precautions before the floods - ASA/GC/SM

They said: “Given the experiences of previous years, when many visitors ignore weather conditions and end up getting trapped by high water, the decision was taken to establish precautionary measures.

“Thanks to this operation, and with the help of a Civil Guard helicopter, officers were able to save the lives of 10 people who were trapped, without protective clothing, and completely soaked.

Several parts of Majorca were affected by storms with heavy rain yesterday.