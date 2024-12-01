British man dies in lift shaft during family holiday in Turkey

Tyler Kerry with his girlfriend Molly. He was found early on Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler Kerry with his girlfriend Molly. He was found early on Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Alex Price/PA

A young British man has died from injuries in a lift shaft while on a family holiday in Turkey.

Tyler Kerry, a 20-year-old labourer from Basildon, Essex, was discovered on Friday morning at the bottom of a lift shaft in a hotel he was staying at in Antalya.

Kerry’s uncle, Alex Price, said his nephew was found at 7am local time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I got a phone call from my sister and she just said that Tyler had been found in the lift shaft at the hotel,” Price said. “An ambulance team were attending to him but unfortunately they weren’t able to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A fundraising page set up by Price for the cost of his nephew’s funeral said he was “a young man full of personality, kindness and compassion with his whole life ahead of him. He was completely devoted to his family and girlfriend Molly.”

Price said: “He had a stable girlfriend and they were thinking about moving in together.”

“They were very settled, he was quite a mature young man for his age, very compassionate and kind, caring towards his family members and his younger siblings.”

Price said the family was being supported by the British consular in Antalya and a representative from TUI, which was the tour operator for the holiday.

He said they hoped to have his nephew’s body repatriated to the UK by Tuesday.

Price said the family was eager for a full investigation into the circumstances of his nephew’s death. “The details are limited at the moment,” he said.

“The family is still in the dark about what’s happened and are eager for a thorough investigation to find out what’s happened.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey.”

The fundraising page has so far raised £4,800 for Kerry’s funeral costs. It said his travel insurance would cover the cost of bringing his body home.