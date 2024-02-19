'British man punched air steward' after ‘smashing up’ plane toilets on flight to Heathrow

Violence broke out on the plane from Bangkok to London Heathrow (X)

A man was filmed punching what appeared to be a steward on a flight which descended into chaos while still in the air.

The violence is believed to have taken place on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow on February 7.

Dramatic footage showed a struggle already happening before someone in a suit, seemingly a member of the cabin crew, gets involved.

In the footage other passengers can be heard gasping in horror as a man appears to throw a punch and the steward falls down.

A woman with a British accent can be heard shouting “that’s enough”, “calm down” and “just sit down”.

The incident reportedly happened after a man started “smashing up” the plane’s toilet.

The Metropolitan Police was waiting for the plane when it landed and arrested a man.

Another man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police said said: “Christopher McSheffrey, 35, of Sutton Coldfield was charged on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft on 8 February.

“McSheffrey remains in custody and is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on February 29.”

Thai Airways has not yet commented on the incident. The Standard has contacted the airline.