British mother dies at ‘psychedelic tea’ retreat in Amazon rainforest

A British mother of three died at a remote retreat in Bolivian Amazon rainforest after allegedly drinking tea laced with the psychedelic drug ayahuasca.

Maureen Rainford, 54, a social worker from Romford, in Essex, had paid £800 for a ten-day stay last month at the Ayahuasca and San Pedro Pisatahua Retreat.

The secluded eco-lodge describes itself as a “sacred space” to “work with plant medicines, including ayahuasca” and an “ideal environment to heal, expand consciousness, and connect with the wonders of the Amazon”.

Her daughter Rochel, 32, said that staff at the retreat told her that she had suffered a “medical emergency”.

Other witnesses said that 10 minutes after drinking the ayahuasca tea, she complained of feeling unwell and then her heart and breathing rate plummeted.

After an hour trying to resuscitate her, she died before the doctor arrived, the family were told.

Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic that can cause a person to hallucinate and is registered as an illegal Class A drug in the UK.

It is a bitter beverage made from brewing leaves and stalks from two local plants and has been long used by the indigenous tribes in South America for medicinal, spiritual and ceremonial purposes.

Tourist boom

In recent years, the Amazon has experienced a boom in Western tourists travelling to the retreats to take part in the ayahuasca ceremonies, seeking alternative therapy.

In Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, he admitted to taking the drug “therapeutically” and “medicinally” in order to help him overcome PTSD connected to his mother’s death.

“[Ayahuasca] didn’t simply allow me to escape reality for a while, they let me redefine reality,” he wrote, before adding he would not advise taking it recreationally.

Rochel said that after contacting the British consulate, her mother’s body was returned to the UK and a post-mortem examination confirmed she suffered a heart attack. The funeral was held last week.

“There should be a trained medic on standby when hallucinogenic drugs are being handed out in a remote area,” Rochel told the Sun on Sunday.

Rochel, who described her mother as fit and healthy before her trip to the Amazon, added: “I want to raise awareness about these places for people tempted by glossy brochures selling a dream.”

A spokesman for the retreat said that her death was unrelated to ayahuasca, instead claiming it was caused by a medical emergency.

The Telegraph has contacted the UK Foreign Office and the Ayahuasca and San Pedro Pisatahua Retreat for comment.