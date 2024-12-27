British Museum fire alert sparks mass evacuation

Visitors to the British Museum were evacuated on Friday after a fire alarm.

Footage showed large crowds amassed outside the world-famous attraction in Bloomsbury on Friday afternoon after the alert.

Evacuadas del British Museum. pic.twitter.com/wXMJSSDEgy — Javier GM (@JaviGM1989) December 27, 2024

One museum-goer said: “The hell’s with this fire alarm going off at the British Museum???”

Another told the News Shopper: “It seems that the issue was quickly resolved, so it didn’t become a major problem.

"The business is operating as usual now."

Announcements played over the tannoy told tourists and visitors: “Please evacuate by the nearest exit and follow instructions of museum staff."

A spokesperson for the museum confirmed the evacuation was sparked by a fire alarm. The institution is now open as normal.

The British Museum is the UK’s most visited attraction, recording around 5.8 million visits in 2023.

This was despite a difficult year in which the museum was engulfed in scandal after it was revealed around 2,000 objects were missing, stolen or damaged from its collection and a member of staff sacked.